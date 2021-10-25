Many of the best Black Friday deals stem from Amazon’s staggering array of options. We’ve narrowed things down to some of the best highlights including offers on smart devices, air fryers, smartwatches, fitness equipment, and much more. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve picked out some great offers for you. Hit the button below or check out our highlights for more details.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer — $50, was $60

This Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fry might not feature in our look at the best air fryers but it offers a lot of what you need from an air fryer. It has four features — air frying, broiling, roasting, and reheating. With its one-touch smart programs, it’s easy to set up customizable cooking programs for all kinds of food, plus there’s an easy-to-clean basket too. With fast preheating settings and the ability to adjust temperatures from 95F to 400F, there’s plenty of flexibility here whatever you plan on cooking.

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $45, was $80

With a hefty price reduction, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can make your home much smarter for less. Its 5.5-inch smart display is compact enough to fit on your bedside cabinet, in your kitchen or anywhere else you can think of. It’s easy to use Alexa to manage your home whether that’s by getting her to provide you with step-by-step recipe instructions or by updating to-do lists. She’ll even entertain you by showing you movie trailers, TV shows, or providing you with podcasts or audiobooks. A great smart assistant, this is an ideal device for entertaining or informing you wherever you place it.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Some of the best headphones for running, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great bet for everyone too. They offer great active noise cancellation for immersive sound, a transparency mode for when you do need to listen in on what’s going on, plus adaptive EQ. Adaptive EQ means that they automatically tune music to the shape of your ear providing you with better sound quality. The earphones are also sweat- and water-resistant so they’re ideal for rainy day walks or runs. You can’t go wrong with these.

Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $200, was $230

The best timesaver possible if you hate cleaning, the Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum offers 1,300Pa suction power with a special BoostIQ mode for when extra vacuuming strength is needed. It can vacuum for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent and powerful suction at all times. Stylish to look at and incredibly practical, this is a great way of keeping your home maintained with less effort from you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $220, was $250

One of the best smartwatches out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks fantastic while offering plenty of great features. It’s able to track everything from your daily steps to how well your heart is performing, even capable of spotting possible atrial fibrillation. Sleep tracking tools further mean you can keep on top of your health, plus there’s advanced running coaching technology too as well as plenty of notifications and smart features.

TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $529, was $800

Offering a stunning 4K picture with a massive 65-inches of screen space, the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a great deal. You get all the benefits of a massive TV but also it’s incredibly easy to use thanks to a simple and personalized home screen. With Roku support, you can stream all your favorite shows without a problem with a voice remote further simplifying the process. It’s ideal for the whole family.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $900, was $1,050

If you’re keen to embrace a different way of doing things with your smartphone, buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It means you can enjoy a flip phone experience in style. Simply unfold your phone’s screen to its best angle for hands-free pictures or video calls, as well as embrace the joy of launching two apps simultaneously. It’s super convenient like that helping you out a ton with what you can achieve on the move. It looks really stylish too so you’ll feel sure of something having a little different than the usual smartphone.

Bowflex Treadmill Series — $1,500, was $2,400

One of the best treadmill deals out there right now, you can buy a Bowflex Treadmill Series for just $1,500 at the moment. It offers a 20-inch by 60-inch running path with a motorized include up to 15% with deck cushioning for a softer landing. Alongside that is a 7-inch HD touchscreen that allows you to watch your favorite streaming services while you run. It’s possible to view over 50 global routes too if you want to pretend you’re traveling far and wide.

Editors' Recommendations