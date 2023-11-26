 Skip to main content
Amazon Cyber Monday Tool Deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and More

John Alexander
prime day deals on tools
Whatever tool you may be in search of to get the job done, you can likely find it a discount right now. Cyber Monday deals are in full effect, and, we’re finding great prices on a number of tools worth considering for your garage or workshop. Some of them are even hitting discounts upwards of 50% off their regular price. Throughout our search, we consistently found great deals at one of America’s most trusted online retailers, Amazon. Starting with the brands you love most, here are our favorite tool deals from Black Friday events.

Best DeWalt Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon

A DeWALT drill bearing into wood.
We’ve spent a lot of time sifting through DeWalt’s Black Friday offerings, where 20V power tools reigned largely supreme, though it was also quite easy to find highly affordable tool sets. Here’s a small teaser from the full collection of our favorite DeWalt Black Friday deals:

  • 31-piece Screwdriving Set —
  • 108-piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set —
  • 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit —
  • 20V Circular Saw (6.5 inch blade) —
  • 20V Cordless Handheld HEPA Vacuum —
  • 20V Battery and Charger —
Best Milwaukee Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon

Side profile image of the Milwaukee M18 Impact Wrench with Friction Ring.
While Milwaukee makes standard, non-electric tools, their best Black Friday deals are all on their battery-powered electric tools. Here is a subset of the Milwaukee Black Friday deals we found, focused around their wider-reaching M18 battery line:

  • M18 Cordless Drill/Driver —
  • M18 Hackzall —
  • M18 Inflator —
  • M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Friction Ring —
  • M18 Battery and Charger Kit —

Best Bosch Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon

A corded Bosch Palm Sander with the Bosch logo clearly displayed.
When we looked through all of the best Bosch Black Friday deals, one thing shocked us more than it probably should have; they still prominently feature corded power tools right alongside the battery-powered kind. Here’s a subsection of what we found, including corded and battery-powered models:

  • 12V Two-Speed Pocket Driver —
  • Palm Sander (Corded) —
  • Router Tool (Corded) —
  • 12V Brushless 3-inch Angle Grinder —
  • 12V Battery Starter Kit —

Other Cyber Monday Tool Deals at Amazon Worth Talking About

Tools hanging on white wall by a thin piece of wood.
Of course, there are other tools and brands out there. Here is a sampling of what other places have to offer:

  • Yiyitools Rubber Mallet Hammer —
  • Amazon Basics 42-Piece Impact Screwdriver Bit Set —
  • SOG Folding Hand Saw —
  • Cartman 39-Piece Household Tool Set —
  • Craftsman Electric Screwdriver Set (USB) —

