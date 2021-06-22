The Walmart Prime Day Sale Equivalent Is Full of Must-Have Deals

Walmart Prime Day deals are in full swing right now and there’s a ton of great offers to take in. To help you figure out what to buy and why, we’ve looked at the best eight deals we think you should absolutely shop today. There’s a little bit of everything here for you from great TV deals to awesome offers on Instant Pots. There’s sure to be something to tempt you.

Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 — $59, was $99

Ordinarily $99 but down to just $59, the Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 is the answer to why you should buy an Instant Pot. With nine programmable features including the ability to use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, for sautéing, and even as a sous vide or sterilizer, there’s a lot to love here. It’ll make cooking faster, more efficient, and way tastier than ever before thanks to its 15 Smart Touch customizable programs.

Sony 75-inch 4K TV — $800, was $1,300

With a huge $500 off the usual price, you can snag this amazing Sony 75-inch 4K TV for just $800. The 4K TV is, of course, huge and will look awesome in a living room if you want to make your setup more home theater-like. As well as that, it has a fast processor for speedy performance and upscaling, plus there’s a dedicated Game Mode made with the Sony PlayStation in mind. Using Android OS and Google Assistant makes it a breeze to navigate too.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike — $399, was $599

Take a look at Echelon vs. Peloton and you’ll realize that Echelon is much underrated. Right now, you can buy this Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for just $399 with a 30-day free United membership included. With 32 manual resistance levels and access to over 100 on-demand cycling classes, it’s the ideal way to cycle effectively indoors and have fun doing so.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum — $189, was $330

No one likes to vacuum their home even though it makes everything look better. The iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum will do it all for you with its patented three-stage cleaning system specially designed to loosen, lift and suction all the dirt from your floors. With an easy-to-use app and other useful features like auto-adjusting cleaning heads and dirt detect sensors, it’ll do a better job cleaning than you could.

HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit — $138, was $178

A good power tool set is essential if you want to get anything done at home. The HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit comes with almost everything you need. That includes a 1/2-inch drill with 24 position clutch for adjusting torque, impact driver, a reciprocating saw, and an LED work light. The drill/driver features a two-speed gearbox for added versatility and control while the impact driver offers high-speed fastening with up to 1,700 in pounds of torque, and the saw cuts through with 0-3000 strokes per minute. Ideal for getting stuff done efficiently.

SKONYON 44 lb. Adjustable Dumbbells — $110, was $169

The best dumbbells are frequently adjustable ones and these SKONYON ones are great. You can adjust their weight range from 6.6 pounds to 44.2 pounds with five weight adjustment positions to help reduce your change times between sets. With non-slip solid steel handles, they’re ideal for working out safely at home without having to store too many different dumbbells.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $169, was $199

Thinking about the best smartwatches for your workout? The Apple Watch Series 3 might be dated but it’s super cheap right now. You can still use it as a GPS watch, track how far you walk or run, as well as record various workouts throughout the day. It’ll also monitor your heart rate and it’s able to play music or podcasts while you’re on the move too. It might lack a little speed and an always-on display but it’s a fantastic budget-priced smartwatch that still packs in the key features.

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player — $29, was $39

Plug the Roku Express 4K+ into your TV and you can enjoy streaming in up to 4K quality across a variety of your favorite streaming services. This includes access to Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney Plus, and much more. Google Assistant support along with Apple Home and Siri compatibility means you won’t even have to press any buttons if you don’t want to, immediately making your TV feel far more futuristic and like it’s brand new again.

Editors' Recommendations