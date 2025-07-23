Rare Aston Martin DB4 GT and DBS GT Zagato pair heads to August auction

Car collectors and Aston Martin fans will have a treat during Monterey Car Week on August 13 – 14 this summer at the Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center Auction of an extremely rare pair of Aston Martin DB Zagato Centenary Collection cars.

Why Monterey Car Week matters



Monterey Car Week is one of the most important annual events for car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. Attendees at the 2024 Monterey Car Week witnessed unveilings of the Maserati MCStrema supercar, the Lamborghini Temerario super sports car, and Pininfarina’s Batman’s B95 Gotham. Tom Cruise’s Risky Business Porsche and Michael Schumacher’s F1 Ferrari 2002 Grand Prix winner were on auction during the 2024 Monterey Car Week.

Offering the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection during Monterey Week underscores the rising significance of the Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center auction. “The Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection combines yesteryear with today in a way that is unprecedented in the motoring world, and we are extremely excited to be able to offer this rare pairing to the international car collecting community,” said Alexander Keck, Car Specialist with Broad Arrow Auctions.

The Aston Martin DBZ Centerary Collection history

The two cars that comprise the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection are only sold together. Combining Zagato styling with Aston Martin’s DB racecar heritage and more modern expression, on 19 sets of the two automobiles were built. Both cars are finished in Caribbean Blue.

The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model is a recreation of the 1960s race car that challenged Ferrari. The car was built in 2017, but its chassis number, DB4/GT/0239/L is from an original 1963 build. Aston Martin reported spent 4,500 hours building what is termed a continuation model, which is updated with carbon fiber seats, a 4.7-liter straight six cylinder engine that produces 390 horsepower — a 76 hp more than the original 3.7-liter engine, and a competition-spec non-synchronized four-speed transmission.

The second car in the set, the more modern incarnation, is a 2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato with a roof designed with extra room for a driver wearing a helmet. The DBS features a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 760 hp and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The DBZ Centerary Collection is estimated to sell in the range of $3,500,000 to $4,500,000 during Monterey Car Week.