 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Rare Aston Martin DB4 GT and DBS GT Zagato pair heads to August auction

Only 19 exist: Rare Aston Martin Zagato pair goes to auction this August

By
DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and DBS GT Zagato left front three quarter views of both.
Broad Arrow Auctions

Car collectors and Aston Martin fans will have a treat during Monterey Car Week on August 13 – 14 this summer at the Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center Auction of an extremely rare pair of Aston Martin DB Zagato Centenary Collection cars.

Why Monterey Car Week matters

DB4 GT Zagato Continuation right front three quarter view.
Monterey Car Week is one of the most important annual events for car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. Attendees at the 2024 Monterey Car Week witnessed unveilings of the Maserati MCStrema supercar, the Lamborghini Temerario super sports car, and Pininfarina’s Batman’s B95 Gotham. Tom Cruise’s Risky Business Porsche and Michael Schumacher’s F1 Ferrari 2002 Grand Prix winner were on auction during the 2024 Monterey Car Week.

Recommended Videos

Offering the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection during Monterey Week underscores the rising significance of the Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center auction. “The Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection combines yesteryear with today in a way that is unprecedented in the motoring world, and we are extremely excited to be able to offer this rare pairing to the international car collecting community,” said Alexander Keck, Car Specialist with Broad Arrow Auctions.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Aston Martin DBZ Centerary Collection history

The two cars that comprise the Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection are only sold together. Combining Zagato styling with Aston Martin’s DB racecar heritage and more modern expression, on 19 sets of the two automobiles were built. Both cars are finished in Caribbean Blue.

The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model is a recreation of the 1960s race car that challenged Ferrari. The car was built in 2017, but its chassis number, DB4/GT/0239/L is from an original 1963 build. Aston Martin reported spent 4,500 hours building what is termed a continuation model, which is updated with carbon fiber seats, a 4.7-liter straight six cylinder engine that produces 390 horsepower — a 76 hp more than the original 3.7-liter engine, and a competition-spec non-synchronized four-speed transmission.

The second car in the set, the more modern incarnation, is a 2020 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato with a roof designed with extra room for a driver wearing a helmet. The DBS features a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 760 hp and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The DBZ Centerary Collection is estimated to sell in the range of $3,500,000 to $4,500,000 during Monterey Car Week.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Aston Martin Valiant: Road-legal race-car inspired by Fernando Alonso
F1 driver ordered a custom Aston Martin that turned into a limited edition.
Aston Martin limited edition Valiant road-legal race car at Q New York left front three-quarter image.

Two-time Champion Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso commissioned a personal car with Q by Aston Martin, the cleverly named bespoke decision of the  British luxury performance automaker. Alonso's exclusive track-focused but road-legal sports car was special enough that Q by Aston Martin created Valiant, a special edition limited to just 38 vehicles. Alonso based his wilder performance-focused vision on the Aston Martin Valour.
Why is the Valiant such a big deal
Aston Martin Valiant | For Your Sins
As a current driver for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Fernando Alonso is familiar with the latest technologies in the elite motorsport. His years of experience and up-to-date expertise came into play when commissioning a personal car, which likely figured large in Q by Aston Martin's decision to create the series. Some of his choices, such as minimizing or deleting anything that interfered with driver connection and focus, make the Valiant a driver's car, not just a fast car with fancy features and nice paint and finishes.
The Aston Martin Valiant's special features

Even just listing Valiant's multitude of fascinating performance-focused features is beyond the scope of this article. I'll call out the major bits since everything about the bespoke Valiant is special. The Valiant's twin-turbocharged 52-liter V12 engine produces 735 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. Alonso specified a six-speed manual transmission.

Read more
Aston Martin returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with two hypercars in 2025
Aston Martin to extend 95-year racing history at Le Mans in 2025
aston martin returns le mans in 2025 valkyrie hypercar to 24 hours of overhead view

Following a new regulation by motorsports governing organization the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Le Mans event organizer the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), ultra-luxury British performance car brand Aston Martin announced its return in 2025 to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Along with the Heart of Racing works team, Aston Martin will field two race-optimized versions of its Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) racing schedule, including Le Mans.
Why Aston Martin's return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans matters

Aston Martin's racing history at Le Mans began in 1929. In the 95 years since that initial outing, more than 240 drivers have piloted 27 different Aston Margin chassis and engine configurations at Le Mans. An Aston Martin last won at Le Mans in 1959.

Read more
Aston Martin Residences Miami: Limited availability, luxe interior, and 0 wheels
You can now live in an Aston Martin
Aston Martin's Miami Residences

The name Aston Martin may make you think of speed or spying, but it’s styling that’s always set the brand apart from its competitors. While many manufacturers can go a bit barebones with their performance models, Aston Martin still somehow includes a truly luxurious interior with everything it builds. If you want to spend your life inside an Aston, you now can—sort of. The British car maker has decided to turn its hand to construction and now has a condo building in Miami.

A total of 391 Aston Martin condominiums have been built inside a 66-story building situated where the Miami River meets the Biscayne Bay. The total number of condos is about on par with one of Aston’s limited-run cars. Aston claims its sail-shaped condo building is the tallest all-residential structure you’ll find south of New York City.

Read more