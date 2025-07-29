Inside the Venetian’s $1.5B transformation: Bold new suites revealed

The iconic Venetian hotel in Las Vegas has unveiled a major $1.5 billion transformation, introducing an all-new set of Signature Suites. The hotel, which is known for its Italian theming and ambiance, will showcase a bold new design on the Las Vegas strip, brought to life by award-winning design firms Meyer Davis, Richmond International, and Wimblery Interiors. Last year, the same design firms transformed The Venetian Resort’s standard suites, and will now return to the drawing board to transform the signature suites. The announcement marks a key moment for the renowned resort, taking the next step to reinvent what luxury means by blending heritage with bold, contemporary designs.

The signature suites, available exclusively by invitation, are inspired by the elegance of Venice. These suites celebrate Italian craftsmanship and represent the highest expression of luxury at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The collection will include Chairman, Presidential, and Penthouse Suites. The collection of Chairman suites spans across 8,000 square feet and will feature luxurious design elements such as richly layered textures, Murano glass pendant lighting, onyx stone, and oil-rubbed bronze detailing. Featuring a contemporary design with subtle Italian flair, the Chairman Suite represents the largest of the new suites.

The Presidential and Penthouse Suites will also be transformed, showcasing cinematic grandeur in every detail. These suites are designed to tell a story, inviting connection and discovery, and creating an atmosphere that makes guests feel like they’ve arrived somewhere extraordinary. They will feature elegant touches such as Minotti furnishings, Murano chandeliers, jewel-toned upholstery, and more. The feeling inside these signature suites is designed to balance intimacy and opulence.