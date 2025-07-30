 Skip to main content
United and JetBlue team up to offer more perks for travelers—what you need to know

Yesterday, JetBlue and United announced the completion of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) review of their collaboration, Blue Sky. With the approval, the airlines can move forward with the program, which brings travelers more flight options, and provides additional ways to earn and use MileagePlus miles and TrueBlue points on both carriers. 

The benefits Blue Sky brings

In a statement, Jet Blue said: “Blue Sky is a new and unique collaboration designed to give customers of both airlines even more options to find flights that fit their plans as well as new opportunities to earn and use MileagePlus® miles and TrueBlue points across both airlines.” 

The program begins a phased rollout this fall and includes the following benefits (via JetBlue):

  • United’s MileagePlus customers will be able to earn and use miles on most JetBlue flights. JetBlue’s TrueBlue members will be able to earn and use points for flights on United’s extensive domestic and international network.
  • Through a traditional interline agreement, each airline will offer flights on one another’s website and app to make booking across the two airlines’ complementary networks simple and easy.
  • The benefits of each airline’s loyalty program – priority boarding, complimentary access to preferred and extra legroom seats and same-day standby/switch – will be available when customers travel on the other airline’s aircraft.
  • JetBlue will provide United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights out of JFK Terminal 6 to begin as early as 2027. And, as part of a net-neutral exchange, JetBlue and United will exchange eight flight timings at Newark.
  • United will move its website and mobile app’s ability to sell hotels, rental cars, cruises and travel insurance, on both a stand-alone and package basis, to new technology and services provided by JetBlue’s Paisly platform.

Besides those benefits, the airlines agreed to “net neutral” business swaps, where one airline offers flight slots to another at a specific airport. At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), JetBlue will give United slots for as many as seven daily round-trip flights, starting in 2027. At Newark Liberty International Airport, the two airlines will also trade eight flight timings. 

