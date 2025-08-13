 Skip to main content
United Airlines now offers free Apple TV+ streaming on flights

United passengers can now enjoy complimentary full seasons of Apple TV+ hit shows via the airline’s 130,000+ seatback screens and in the United app. That includes award-winning titles like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, Silo, Slow Horses, and more. The new offering continues United’s upgrades in seatback entertainment and aircraft interiors.

United grows its partnership with Apple

Mark Muren, United’s Managing Director of Product, Identity and Loyalty, said: “Apple creates groundbreaking original series, and United travelers are going to love watching fan-favorite Apple Originals for free on their next flight. We’re setting a new standard for a premium inflight experience, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with Apple TV+ gives fliers more high-quality content options on the latest high-definition seatback screens.” This latest partnership builds on prior ones, like live flight updates for Apple Watch and iPhone, bag tracking with AirTag, and employee use of iPhone and iPad.

Apple TV+ will further enhance United’s already robust in-flight entertainment, which includes thousands of hours of new content every month. In July, Apple TV+ earned a record-breaking 81 Emmy Award nominations, led by Severance, which was the most-nominated series. 

Apple Originals will stream on a featured Apple TV+ channel, and provide the complete debut seasons of Slow Horses, Silo, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and Severance. In September, The Morning Show and Bad Sisters join the channel. Month after month, United will keep adding more content and seasons, consisting of films, feature documentaries, and 250+ TV episodes. 

Beyond Apple TV+, United’s interior upgrades include installing seatback screens for every seat, and the recent news of a new aircraft interior that’ll have 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screens, which will be the largest of any U.S. airline. 

