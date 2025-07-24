 Skip to main content
TSA could end 3-ounce rule—what it means for your travel routine

Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport Scott Fillmer via Unsplash / Unsplash

You’re all ready for your big trip, and after passing through airport security, you’ll be whisked away to your destination, experiencing new places and people. But then it happens. Your carry-on luggage gets flagged for impermissible liquids, i.e., containers over 3.4 ounces. 

Whether it’s toothpaste or sunscreen, you’ll need to buy more when you land, creating an inconvenience before the trip even gets started. But situations like that could soon be a thing of the past. Recent reports indicate the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) could make the 3.4 ounce rule a thing of the past.

What officials are saying about the liquids rule

Airport security
CDC via Unsplash / Unsplash

In a recent interview, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said: “But I will tell you, I mean the liquids, I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be.” She continued: “Well, hopefully the future of an airport where I’m looking to go is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight.”

Further, a spokesperson for the TSA told Travel + Leisure: “Secretary Noem and TSA are constantly looking for ways to enhance security, and improve the travel experience for the public. Any announcements on policy changes will be made through official channels.”

Current TSA rules require travelers with carry-on luggage to limit liquids, aerosols, creams, and gels to 3.4 ounces or less and make sure they fit into a quart-size resealable bag. Some exemptions exist, such as for breast milk or baby formula, or medically required substances. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

