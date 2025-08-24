 Skip to main content
My favorite experiences in Malta (that you’ll want on your itinerary)

How to experience Malta’s food, wine, and history

Though it spans only 122 square miles and ranks as the 10th smallest country in the world, Malta has so much to see and do. Located just south of Sicily, Italy, this tiny island country has so much to explore, from top-tier wineries to fortified cities like Mdina. For the traveler who likes to see, run, do, and explore — Malta has so much to uncover. I never ran out of things to explore here during my recent visit. In fact, I found myself wishing I had booked a longer vacation, feeling pressed for time. Take note: You won’t want to miss these five things to do in Malta (and its sister islands) on your next visit.

Day trip to Gozo

Salt pans Gozo
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Gozo, the second largest island in the Maltese archipelago, is located just about 12 miles north of Malta. To get to Gozo, you’ll need to take a private boat or a high-speed ferry, which takes about an hour. Though Gozo is so close in distance, this tiny island has a different, more laid-back, and suburban feel. During my visit, I did a full-day Jeep Safari tour with Gozo Pride Tours, which allowed me to explore many of Gozo’s treasures in just one day.

This hop-on, hop-off tour gives you free time at many of Gozo’s top attractions and landmarks, such as the popular salt pans and Gozo’s ancient fortified city, The Citadel (Cittadella). I also loved the grotto boat tour of Xlendi Bay (an optional part of the tour). If you’re not already staying in Gozo, I highly recommend devoting one day of your trip to visiting the island of Gozo. Some boat tours will also take you to Malta’s other sister island, Comino, where you can visit Malta’s Blue Lagoon.

Marsovin Cellars

Marsovin Malta
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Malta has a long history of winemaking, most of which is consumed locally. Marsovin Cellars, one of the oldest and most respected wineries in Malta, was originally built in the 17th century by the Knights of St John. Passed down from generation to generation, Marsovin is a household name in Malta, producing its wines using the grapes of Gozitan and Maltese farmers. A tour at Marosvin Cellars is one of the best things to do in Malta, especially for those who love a good wine tasting.

This experience includes a tour of the historic 400-year-old cellar, where you learn about how Marsovin produces sparkling wine using a traditional method. In addition, the experience includes a tasting of the winery’s most popular wines, paired with a charcuterie board and nibbles featuring the finest local delicacies of Malta, such as Ġbejna, a local cheese made from sheep’s milk. There’s a lot to be learned here, even for those who don’t consider themselves wine connoisseurs.

Dine & drink in Valletta, the Capital city

Malta bar
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The inner foodie in me was astonished at the number of bars and restaurants located in Valletta, Malta’s capital city. The walkability of Valletta makes this even more appealing, setting the perfect scene for bar hopping, appetizer hopping, and a night out trying local cuisine. If you’re looking to try authentic Maltese cuisine, you’ll find plenty of top-tier restaurants serving traditional dishes like stewed rabbit. Maltese cuisine is inspired heavily by both Mediterranean and Italian flavors (and it’s so delicious — you have to try it at least once). At the same time, you can find a great mix of other cuisines too, such as Greek and even Indian restaurants.

Inspired by the Italians, aperitivo is a big thing in Malta, too. Walking along the streets of Valletta, you’ll find some great spots for a classic Aperol spritz or specialty bars like the artist-inspired Kamy Cocktail Bar. There is also lots of live music as you walk along the streets at night (or dine, as many restaurants have outdoor seating in the pedestrian-only streets).

Water taxi

Malta
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Malta is often referred to as an “island fortress,” which references its many fortifications built over many centuries. While you can explore many of these on foot, you can also explore a stunning view of the three cities by taking a short water taxi ride (also known as Dgħajsa tal-Pass). A water taxi is a great way to travel between the three cities (Senglea, Cospicua, and Birgu), but for tourists, it’s also an enjoyable ride to see the island from a different perspective. The scenic views on this short water taxi ride were breathtaking (and I’m still in awe of how clear the water is here).

Mdina, the silent city

Mdina
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Exploring the city of Mdina, nicknamed the Silent City, is one activity that must make your list of things to do in Malta. This historic, fortified city is surrounded by fortified walls and features narrow, winding streets. This city was once Malta’s capital city (before Valletta) and is now known for its “silent” atmosphere. Today, only about 300 people live within the walls of Mdina.

Tourists can explore the city on foot, walking through the cobblestone streets and visiting popular historical landmarks such as St. John’s Cathedral. Walking through here feels almost like you’re in a movie or TV set (which isn’t far from the truth, as some episodes of Game of Thrones were filmed here).

