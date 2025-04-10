These are the most picturesque airport landings in the world

Travel usually focuses on the destination, from Costa Rica’s rainforests to Vermont’s Green Mountains. But what about the trip itself? When flying, there’s the whoosh of the jet engines and the limitless skies. At night, cities illuminate the darkness with their vast lighting networks.

Though airports serve a purpose, they aren’t typically noted for their surroundings. However, on approach, some offer a view that’s a destination in itself. From mountains to oceans, gliding onto the tarmac is an ideal prelude to the vacation ahead. AllClear Travel Insurance studied passengers’ focus on the surroundings during landing to find the best.

The most beautiful airport runways in the world

To find the most beautiful runways, AllClear Travel Insurance studied how quickly runways caught participants’ attention and for how long. Using that data, AllClear determined the world’s most beautiful runways.

Topping the list was Lord Howe Island Airport in Australia. Participants focused on the surroundings for 2.64 seconds, resulting in a score of 85/100. The island has a visitor limit of 400 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Next was Queenstown Airport in New Zealand, scoring 79/100. To land, aircraft steeply descend around the mountains, with Lake Waketipu nearby.

Rounding out the top three was Portugal’s Madeira Airport, which scored 77/100. The approach is surrounded by cliffs, green mountains, and Levada trails. The Atlantic Ocean sits alongside, its blue water offering an oasis-like panorama.

The world’s top 20 most beautiful airport runways (via AllClear Travel Insurance):