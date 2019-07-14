The Manual
Yada, Yada, Yada … An Immersive Seinfeld Experience Is Coming to NYC This Fall

Mike Richard
seinfeld show
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Last week marked the 30th anniversary of the pilot episode of Seinfeld. Throughout the 180 episodes that followed, it went on to become one of the most memorable, successful, and quotable series in TV history. If you’ve been dying to relive the show’s glory days, this fall you’ll get your chance when The Seinfeld Experience debuts in New York City.

Like the show, it should be an experience about … nothing. Instead, the creators promise a genuine immersion “in the world of Seinfeld through an exploration of classic show moments and beloved characters.” It will feature show memorabilia, costumes, life-sized set recreations, and authentic props (fingers crossed for Jerry’s iconic puffy shirt or Putty’s leather 8 Ball jacket). There will, of course, be an exclusive gift shop as well where visitors can score limited edition swag to re-gift later. No word on a muffin top cafe or a militant all-soup restaurant though. No soup for us?

In his imitable fashion, Jerry Seinfeld gave his wry, trademark stamp of approval — sort of. He said in a statement: “Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90’s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.” From one of the world’s driest comic geniuses, that’s about as good as it gets.

The experience is the brainchild of Superfly, a company that does nothing but create seriously awesome interactive experiences. It was the creative force behind Bonnaroo, Comedy Central Presents Colossal Clusterfest, and a reimagining of the annual Google I/O conference in 2016. Given their past home runs with similar experiences, we expect The Seinfeld Experience to be far more “real and spectacular” than Hulu’s modest and short-lived Seinfeld: The Apartment fan experience in 2015.

Beyond the Gramercy location and general dates, Superfly has released few details about The Seinfeld Experience. For the legions of uber-fans who still watch the show in syndication and celebrate Festivus each year, that’s unlikely to matter. Tickets go on sale this summer, and the experience is expected to run from fall 2019 through early 2020.

