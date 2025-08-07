This Hyatt hotel spa in New Mexico now offers a luxury wellness membership

Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon, situated within the scenic Hyatt Regency Tamaya on the Santa Ana Pueblo in New Mexico, has just unveiled a new membership program aimed at making luxury wellness a regular part of your self-care routine.

Available in three-, six-, and 12-month options, the memberships offer access to a range of high-end spa services and seasonal treatments, giving guests even more reasons to return throughout the year. When you become a member, you can enjoy everything from exclusive amenities to indulgent add-ons, and members can experience all that the the award-winning spa has to offer (again and again).

Seasonal experiences are also part of the package, with upcoming highlights including the Pumpkin Spice and Holiday Glow lineup (think hydrating pumpkin latte facials and festive holiday hair tinsel), and the cozy Winter Warmth and Holiday Renewal treatments, like a chocolate-turmeric facial and paraffin-dipped mani-pedis.

What is included in the membership?

So, what’s included in your monthly membership? Members receive one 50-minute massage or facial treatment per month (available Monday through Thursday), along with one guest pass to share the experience with a friend or loved one.

They also enjoy daily access to the spa’s facilities, including the sauna, steam room, relaxation lounge, and locker areas. Additional perks include complimentary valet parking during each visit, full access to the Fitness Center, and 20% off all spa retail purchases.

A three-month membership is available for $799 with advanced payment, while a six-month membership is offered at $299 per month. Those looking for a full-year wellness commitment can join for $250 per month with a 12-month plan.