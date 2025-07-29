Southwest starts booking assigned seats: What flyers should expect

Today, Southwest began booking assigned seats, marking a major change from its open seating policy. Flights with assigned seating start in January 2026, and travelers have several seat preferences to choose from. The new strategy is twofold: it gives passengers greater flexibility while also enhancing the company’s profits. Here’s what to expect.

Southwest goes from free-for-all to assigned seating

For years, Southwest was well-known for its open seating and two free checked bags. Now, customers can pick from fare bundles, with some providing seat selection, and a choice of different types of seats. Southwest calls its new seating products Choice Extra, Choice Preferred, and Choice. Those were previously named Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus. There’s also a Basic fare in place of the prior Wanna Get Away.

Recommended Videos

Choice Extra is the top-of-the-line option, with an extra legroom seat. Next, Choice preferred offers a new preferred seat. Choice uses a standard seat. Beyond that, customers can purchase a seat upgrade. The full details of all the seats can be found on the Southwest website.

Rapid Rewards Credit Card holders (conditional on card type) can pick their seat within 48 hours of takeoff or when booking, no matter which fare they purchase. A-List and A-List Preferred customers can also select their seats at booking, no matter their fare choice.

Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand, at Southwest Airlines, said: “Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience. Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers—including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats—and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin. This is an important step in our evolution, and we’re excited to pair these enhancements with our legendary Customer Service.”