This U.S. city is officially the most relaxing destination on earth

Head to San Diego for a relaxing getaway

By
San Diego Bay
San Diego Bay Daniel Guerra via Unsplash / Unsplash

Say goodbye to the busy streets of NYC and the loud nightlife in Ibiza. More than 60% of U.S. travelers say relaxation is their top reason for booking a vacation this year. With wellness travel now topping $1 trillion globally, the demand for peaceful getaways has never been higher. To determine the most relaxing cities worldwide, Holafly analyzed key wellness factors including parks and nature reserves, the number of spas, air quality, hours of sunshine, traffic, and overall happiness.

The results? San Diego, California, takes the crown as the most relaxing city on earth, earning a relaxation score of 68.7 out of 100. With an incredible 266 parks and nature reserves, more than any other city in the study, plus 359 spas and wellness centers, the city is built for slowing down. Add in more than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, and San Diego offers the perfect atmosphere for a laid-back vacation.

In second place, Singapore may seem like a surprising pick, but its focus on green living pays off. Despite being a bustling metropolis, the city boasts 242 parks, nearly 700 spas, and strong air quality, making it a serene escape within an urban hotspot.

Rounding out the top three is Vienna, Austria, celebrated for its exceptionally clean air, 2,000+ hours of sunshine, and nearly 100 parks. From traditional Austrian saunas to modern wellness retreats, Vienna offers plenty of ways to unwind.

The world’s most relaxing cities: The full list

Singapore skyline
Singapore Pakin Songmor / Getty Images
  1. San Diego, USA
  2. Singapore, Singapore
  3. Vienna, Austria
  4. Sydney, Australia
  5. Melbourne, Australia
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. Auckland, New Zealand
  8. Portland, USA
  9. Rome, Italy
  10. Helsinki, Finland
  11. Madrid, Spain
  12. Barcelona, Spain
