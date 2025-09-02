This unforgettable luau experience made my first night in Hawaii magical

Before my trip to Hawaii, I’ll confess I had no idea what a luau actually entailed. During my research before my trip, I discovered that many tourists attend luaus, or traditional Hawaiian parties or feasts, to immerse themselves in the Hawaiian culture. A luau, which typically includes a festive dinner and entertainment, is an important part of Hawaiian culture — and a great time.

While staying at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, I had the opportunity to attend the resort’s modern interpretation of a classic Luau, “Ahaaina.” In just a few hours, attending the Ahaaina Royal Hawaiian Luau taught me so much about the land’s majestic history, culture, while also enjoying a taste of classic Hawaiian foods. Whether you’re staying at this resort or not, this immersive Hawaiian experience is a must for anyone visiting O’ahu. Here’s a look at what you can expect at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Luau.

Arriving at the Royal Hawaiian Luau

The first part of the Ahaaina experience is comparable to a cocktail hour at a wedding. Once the doors opened, guests were provided three drink tickets to use for enjoying delicious cocktails throughout the evening. Due to a delayed flight from the East Coast, I missed the majority of this mix and mingling experience, but still arrived just in time to get a taste of the amazing drinks. Don’t miss the renowned Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai here (made from the world-famous Mai Tai bar). This dinner experience takes place right on the resort’s lawn, with a stunning view of Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head in the background. The Blue Hawaiian was also delicious.

Recommended Videos

It’s also worth noting that this experience is only offered on Monday and Thursday evenings. I highly recommend flying in the day before to ensure you don’t miss the event and to allow yourself time to shake off the jet lag, especially if you’re traveling from the East Coast. Though I missed the start of the meal, the luau show does begin with an introduction to traditional Hawaiian activities, such as Kapa making, poi making, and continues with a “pu” (a shell call) that signals the beginning of the feast (arrive on time if you don’t want to miss this part of the evening).

The feast

Given that Ahaaina means “gathering for a meal” in Hawaiian, you can expect to get a little taste of authentic Hawaiian food as part of this dinner experience. This was my first meal right off the plane and my first encounter with Hawaiian foods — and it lived up to the hype. As a foodie, a plate like this gave me a good feeling about how the rest of my trip was going to go. At a resort with the reputation of the Royal Hawaiian, I went into this experience with high expectations — and it still impressed me.

The multi-course experience began with some appetizers inspired by local favorites, such as a Poke Trio and Potato & Mac Salad. I like that the dinner and show experience was separated, allowing you to focus on each part of the evening without interruptions. The service was also top-tier, enhancing the experience and giving us a chance to truly relax and take in the sunset views over Waikiki Beach.

Main course

The pre-set menu gives you a little taste of everything, so you don’t have to worry about choosing just one meal. The main course menu included a great selection of local cuisine, such as North Shore Garlic Shrimp, Huli Huli Chicken, and a Fire Grilled Kalbi Short Rib. My personal favorite was the Huli Huli Chicken, a chicken marinated with a tamari soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.

Dessert

On the dessert plate, you’ll also get a little taste of multiple Hawaiian desserts and treats, including Chocolate Haupia Pie, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Kaffir Lime Scented Mango Roll. Not only was every course of this meal delicious, but the presentation felt luxurious and picture-worthy (Like the piece of chocolate garnish showcasing the pink palace structure).

The show experience

Once you’ve enjoyed dinner and drinks, the after-dinner part of the show begins around 6:45 pm. For first-time travelers to Hawaii and those especially interested in learning about Hawaiian culture, this show provides a great introduction. Various singers and dancers tell the story of the founding of the Hawaiian islands, teaching visitors about the deep history and culture of the islands.

Through various skits of Hawaiian music, hula dancing, and other entertainment, I loved how this show connected the audience with the “Aloha” spirit. The audience, though strangers, felt connected through “Ohana,” coming together to enjoy the experience as newfound friends and family. The show featured some exceptional talent, including the fire dancers, who I’m still in awe of. From cocktail hour to the post-meal show, the Royal Hawaiian Luau experience felt like a celebration that could bring together guests of all ages.