 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Tauck is changing the way you travel in your 40s and 50s with new curated adventures

Roam by Tauck invites you to slow down during your travels

By
Roam by Tauck
Tauck

Tauck, a global leader in upscale guided travel celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is introducing a brand-new way to explore the world. The company has unveiled Roam by Tauck, its first new brand in more than a decade, designed specifically for travelers in their 40s and 50s.

Roam by Tauck promises a fresh take on luxury travel, offering small-group journeys averaging just 16 guests per departure and balancing flexibility, active adventures, and signature experiences. By 2027, the brand will debut 12 itineraries across six continents, with at least five journeys launching in 2026.

Recommended Videos

“As we embark on our second century, we’re thrilled to launch this new brand. Roam by Tauck represents a natural evolution of what we’ve always believed: travel has the power to enrich, restore, and transform,” said Tauck CEO Jennifer Tombaugh. “The new brand name, Roam by Tauck, intentionally evokes exploration, freedom, and the pleasure of discovery designed for a new generation of Tauck guests.”

Luxury experiences on your own time

Tauck
Tauck

Roam by Tauck is built for travelers in their 40s and 50s who want a balance of luxury, adventure, and flexibility. The brand carries Tauck’s signature touches, exceptional accommodations, expert guidance, and insider access, while offering a pace that feels more personal and less structured.

“Because these guests lead busy, high-pace lives, they’re looking to indulge in a way that feels seamless and not over-scheduled,” explained Tombaugh. “Roam by Tauck meets these expectations by blending luxurious stays, signature moments, and active opportunities with ample free time for guests to explore, savor, and recharge on their terms.”

Guests can expect small-group journeys with only about 16 travelers, ensuring intimate, tailored experiences. Signature moments include exclusive opportunities like hot-air ballooning over the pyramids of Teotihuacan, canoeing beneath castles in France’s Dordogne, or hiking through vineyards to a private wine tasting in Portugal’s Douro Valley.

Every trip blends planned highlights with free time, following Tauck’s “half-on, half-off” philosophy. Travelers can choose from curated excursions or simply relax and explore on their own. Active elements, such as kayaking, hiking, or biking, are balanced with leisurely mornings, extended evenings, and multi-night stays, allowing guests to fully unwind and enjoy each destination.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Do you need a visa to travel to Mexico? Here’s what to know before your trip
Mexico calling? Let’s see if you’ll need a visa for your trip
Ocean along Tulum coast

Before my first trip to Mexico, I remember spiraling down a rabbit hole of questions. Was I going to need a visa? Would I be turned away at the airport? If you’ve been down that same road, you’re not alone.

In fact, if you’re going to Mexico soon, one of the first questions you might have wondered is, do you need a visa to travel to Mexico? 

Read more
Sleep is the new status symbol—and luxury travelers are taking note
The wellness trend that's redefining vacations
Woman waking up in hotel room

Like many travelers, I’ve spent vacations racing from one attraction to the next, determined to pack every moment with sightseeing, shopping, and late-night dinners. My step count soars, my camera roll overflows, and by the time I return home, I’m somehow more exhausted than when I left. Sound familiar?

While those jam-packed trips have their place, there’s a new kind of vacation gaining serious buzz, and it’s all about doing… well, less. Welcome to the world of sleep tourism, a travel trend where getting better sleep isn’t just a perk, it’s the entire point of the trip. Instead of returning home in need of another vacation, sleep tourism invites you to actually rest, recharge, and return feeling like the best version of yourself.

Read more
By 2026, you’ll need this $23 travel document to visit most of Europe
The ETIAS will now cost nearly triple the originally announced fee
U.S. Passport photo

Planning a European getaway in the next few years? You'll soon need more than just your passport. Starting in late 2026, most travelers from visa-free countries, including the U.S., will be required to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) approval before entering 30 European nations. And the price just went up.

The European Union has confirmed that the application fee for ETIAS will now cost 20 euros (about $23.20), nearly triple the originally announced 7-euro fee. Though the system isn’t operational yet, the fee hike is already making headlines, adding another layer to what has become a long-delayed rollout. 

Read more