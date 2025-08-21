Tauck is changing the way you travel in your 40s and 50s with new curated adventures

Tauck, a global leader in upscale guided travel celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is introducing a brand-new way to explore the world. The company has unveiled Roam by Tauck, its first new brand in more than a decade, designed specifically for travelers in their 40s and 50s.

Roam by Tauck promises a fresh take on luxury travel, offering small-group journeys averaging just 16 guests per departure and balancing flexibility, active adventures, and signature experiences. By 2027, the brand will debut 12 itineraries across six continents, with at least five journeys launching in 2026.

“As we embark on our second century, we’re thrilled to launch this new brand. Roam by Tauck represents a natural evolution of what we’ve always believed: travel has the power to enrich, restore, and transform,” said Tauck CEO Jennifer Tombaugh. “The new brand name, Roam by Tauck, intentionally evokes exploration, freedom, and the pleasure of discovery designed for a new generation of Tauck guests.”

Luxury experiences on your own time

Roam by Tauck is built for travelers in their 40s and 50s who want a balance of luxury, adventure, and flexibility. The brand carries Tauck’s signature touches, exceptional accommodations, expert guidance, and insider access, while offering a pace that feels more personal and less structured.

“Because these guests lead busy, high-pace lives, they’re looking to indulge in a way that feels seamless and not over-scheduled,” explained Tombaugh. “Roam by Tauck meets these expectations by blending luxurious stays, signature moments, and active opportunities with ample free time for guests to explore, savor, and recharge on their terms.”

Guests can expect small-group journeys with only about 16 travelers, ensuring intimate, tailored experiences. Signature moments include exclusive opportunities like hot-air ballooning over the pyramids of Teotihuacan, canoeing beneath castles in France’s Dordogne, or hiking through vineyards to a private wine tasting in Portugal’s Douro Valley.

Every trip blends planned highlights with free time, following Tauck’s “half-on, half-off” philosophy. Travelers can choose from curated excursions or simply relax and explore on their own. Active elements, such as kayaking, hiking, or biking, are balanced with leisurely mornings, extended evenings, and multi-night stays, allowing guests to fully unwind and enjoy each destination.