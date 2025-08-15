Step inside the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 with new tours in Dubai

The Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), one of the world’s most storied ocean liners and now a floating hotel in Dubai, is opening her decks to visitors in a whole new way. Docked permanently at Mina Rashid, the legendary vessel is offering exclusive Heritage Tours that invite guests to relive her remarkable past and uncover the royal legacy that made her a maritime icon.

Launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 20, 1967, the QE2 sailed more than 5.6 million nautical miles and carried over 2.5 million passengers. Built at the famed John Brown shipyard in Clydebank, Scotland, she was a cultural icon, welcoming royalty, celebrities, and world leaders on board during her decades of service.

Now moored in Dubai, the QE2 offers guests not just a unique hotel stay, but also a living museum of maritime history. Through the new tours, visitors can walk in the footsteps of the rich and famous, learn about her role in historical events, and see up close the craftsmanship that defined her elegance.

Highlights of the tour

Guests can explore original artifacts and memorabilia from the ship’s earliest voyages, including rare photographs, maritime artworks, and navigational instruments that once guided the vessel across oceans.

The tour also delves into the historic design and innovation that made the QE2 a pioneer of her time. She was the first ship to feature full air-conditioning and boasted powerful steam turbines capable of reaching speeds over 32 knots. Along the way, visitors gain insight into British engineering and the ship’s five-decade legacy.

Stops include an authentic passenger cabin, the captain’s quarters, the flag room, and even the ship’s original garage, which still houses a vintage Rolls-Royce.

For extra fun, guests can pair their tour with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea at the Queen’s Grill, available Friday through Sunday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (last seating at 5:00 p.m.). The Heritage Tour can also be combined with a lunch or dinner on board for a complete culinary experience. Tours run daily at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Pre-booking is recommended, although walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Tickets are priced at AED 85 (approximately $23 USD) per person.