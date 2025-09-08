Orlando’s Grande Lakes hosts new fall festival with MICHELIN flavors

Autumn is arriving in Orlando with a dash of luxury. Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre resort anchored by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott, has announced the debut of its first-ever “Fall at Grande Lakes” festival, a weekend celebration combining seasonal family fun with world-class dining. Set for October 11-12, 2025, the event will feature everything from pumpkin decorating and archery to live entertainment, outdoor adventures, and gourmet bites crafted by the resort’s MICHELIN-recognized chefs.

Holiday experiences and culinary events

The property is bringing autumn to life with a full lineup of seasonal activities, family fun, and elevated dining. Guests can browse cozy cottages filled with seasonal bites, festive drinks, and local vendor goods, while overnight guests enjoy exclusive access October 11-12. Local visitors can join on October 12 with a Day Pass through ResortPass.

Halloween adds extra flair, with JW Marriott offering a self-guided trick-or-treat adventure across the grounds and The Ritz-Carlton hosting ghost stories, comedy, and a magic performance by America’s Got Talent finalist Drew Thomas.

Food lovers will also find plenty to enjoy. Starting September 12, Primo launches the Campari Dinner Series, a four-course menu with curated cocktails, returning monthly through January. On October 23, Knife & Spoon presents the highly anticipated Culinary Masters at Grande Lakes dinner, a $395-per-person showcase featuring Michelin-starred chefs Ryan Ratino, Tung Phan, and John Tesar, alongside award-winning chefs Melissa Kelly and Stephane Cheramy.

Exclusive events also await Ritz-Carlton Club Level guests, including a Wellness Weekend October 3-5, a Thanksgiving Day after-party feast, and a Lantern Release on November 15. Seasonal indulgence continues at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with treatments like the Autumn Harvest Glow, Amber Bourbon Body Glow, and an Autumn Spice Pedicure, plus a Spa After Dark event November 7.