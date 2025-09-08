 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Orlando’s Grande Lakes hosts new fall festival with MICHELIN flavors

Enjoy fall at Orlando Grande Lakes

By
Grande Lakes Orlando
Grande Lakes Orlando

Autumn is arriving in Orlando with a dash of luxury. Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre resort anchored by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott, has announced the debut of its first-ever “Fall at Grande Lakes” festival, a weekend celebration combining seasonal family fun with world-class dining. Set for October 11-12, 2025, the event will feature everything from pumpkin decorating and archery to live entertainment, outdoor adventures, and gourmet bites crafted by the resort’s MICHELIN-recognized chefs.

Holiday experiences and culinary events

Grande Lakes Orlando
Grande Lakes Orlando

The property is bringing autumn to life with a full lineup of seasonal activities, family fun, and elevated dining. Guests can browse cozy cottages filled with seasonal bites, festive drinks, and local vendor goods, while overnight guests enjoy exclusive access October 11-12. Local visitors can join on October 12 with a Day Pass through ResortPass. 

Recommended Videos

Halloween adds extra flair, with JW Marriott offering a self-guided trick-or-treat adventure across the grounds and The Ritz-Carlton hosting ghost stories, comedy, and a magic performance by America’s Got Talent finalist Drew Thomas.

Food lovers will also find plenty to enjoy. Starting September 12, Primo launches the Campari Dinner Series, a four-course menu with curated cocktails, returning monthly through January. On October 23, Knife & Spoon presents the highly anticipated Culinary Masters at Grande Lakes dinner, a $395-per-person showcase featuring Michelin-starred chefs Ryan Ratino, Tung Phan, and John Tesar, alongside award-winning chefs Melissa Kelly and Stephane Cheramy.

Exclusive events also await Ritz-Carlton Club Level guests, including a Wellness Weekend October 3-5, a Thanksgiving Day after-party feast, and a Lantern Release on November 15. Seasonal indulgence continues at The Ritz-Carlton Spa with treatments like the Autumn Harvest Glow, Amber Bourbon Body Glow, and an Autumn Spice Pedicure, plus a Spa After Dark event November 7.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Experience golf like never before with Hyatt Maui’s $60K package
This package is every golf lovers' dream
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Golf and luxury collide in paradise as Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa unveils its new Over-The-Top Golf Package, a $60,000 experience designed for travelers who want more than just a round on the green. Combining world-class golf with Hawaiian-inspired indulgence, the package promises sport, relaxation, and one-of-a-kind adventures.

Guests who book the package can immerse themselves in Maui’s natural beauty while teeing off at the renowned Ka’anapali Golf Courses, located just minutes from the resort. With two championship layouts offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the West Maui Mountains, the experience goes far beyond a typical golf getaway.

Read more
These beloved U.S. restaurants are getting $50K grants from Amex
Did your favorite make the list?
Kimball House (Decatur, Georgia)

Fifty historic restaurants across the United States are getting a boost to help preserve their place in America’s culinary story. American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have announced the latest recipients of their “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” program, with each establishment set to receive a $50,000 grant.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has already awarded more than $8 million to 180 iconic restaurants in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. From neighborhood diners to century-old eateries, the funding helps restaurants restore their spaces, grow their teams, and continue serving their communities.

Read more
Celebrate tennis season with Lacoste’s afternoon tea at The Plaza
Kick off tennis season at The Plaza
The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel

Tennis season in New York just got a stylish twist. The Plaza Hotel has teamed up with Lacoste to bring a playful, tennis-inspired spin to its famous Afternoon Tea at The Palm Court. It’s a limited-time experience that combines the elegance of the sport with Lacoste’s French flair, perfect for fans who want to toast the season in style.

Running from now until September 10, the menu is crafted by Executive Chef Muhannad Al Ateem and Executive Pastry Chef Kevin Clemenceau. Inspired by the brand-new Le Café Lacoste, the spread features delicious bites and refined desserts that celebrate French tradition while channeling the energy of the game.

Read more