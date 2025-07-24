 Skip to main content
This new visa lets you visit 6 Gulf countries with one permit

Explore Bahrain to UAE with one visa under new GCC plan

Traveling between Gulf countries is about to get much easier. A new Schengen-style visa, called the GCC Grand Tours Visa, will soon allow tourists to explore Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates with a single permit.

Approved in 2023, the Unified Tourist Visa, also referred to as the Unified GCC Visa and the GCC Grand Tours Visa, aims to streamline travel across the region and promote multi-country tourism. Rather than applying for separate visas for each destination, eligible travelers will be able to access all six countries through a single online portal.

Expected to launch by late 2025 or early 2026, the visa will be available for tourists, short-term visitors, and those visiting friends or family. Employment and long-term stays will not be permitted under this visa.

How can I apply for the Unified Tourist Visa?

While the Unified Tourist Visa system is not yet live, officials say the application process will be fully digital and managed through a dedicated online portal once launched.

To apply, travelers will need to provide personal details and trip information, including the purpose of their visit, travel dates, and their planned itinerary, such as how they intend to move between countries.

Applicants can choose between a single-country visa or a multi-country option covering all six participating Gulf states. Supporting documents will likely include:

  • A valid passport
  • Passport-style photo
  • Proof of accommodation
  • Travel insurance
  • Proof of sufficient funds
  • A confirmed return or onward ticket to a non-GCC country

Once approved, the visa will be emailed to the applicant, though travelers will also need to carry a printed copy with them during their trip.

While the official fee hasn’t been announced yet, authorities suggest that the multi-country option will be a more affordable alternative to applying for six individual visas.

