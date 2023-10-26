 Skip to main content
Monos Black Friday: Early deal scores you 15% off suitcases

Briley Kenney
By
Monos luggage in the wild
Monos

Luggage can be expensive. Luggage that lasts and goes the distance is more expensive. So, when there’s an opportunity to save quite a bit and get some reliable luggage, well, that’s a good day. Good day, indeed, as Monos is currently offering an early Black Friday deal that will save you 15% off sitewide. The deal has already been redeemed over 3,000 times, which means it’s popular, and the luggage is selling fast. To get the deal, just sign up on the Monos site with your email address to get email and text alerts, and you’ll receive the coupon right in your inbox. You can go do that now or keep reading to see some of our favorite Monos luggage picks.

Why you should shop this early Monos Black Friday luggage deal

The first thing to decide is whether you want a spinner bag versus a roller bag or piece of luggage, and ultimately, that’s up to you, but one of our top picks in that guide is — you guessed it — luggage from Monos because they are fantastic. Callouts include the Carry-On, Check-In Medium, and Hybrid Carry-On Plus. But the size and design of the bag is going to match up with what you want. For example, if you want a carry-on and don’t want to check any luggage, it doesn’t make sense to go with one of the bigger bag options.

As part of this Monos Black Friday promotion, after you provide your email address, you’ll receive a 15% off coupon, which you can use sitewide. That means you can get up to 15% off virtually any of Monos’ luggage options, from big to small.

Just to provide a few prices, the , normally $255, would be $217 after applying the coupon. You can get that in any color, too. Alternatively, the is normally $405 but would be $344 as part of this deal.

All of its premium travel cases are built and designed in Canada, with a tough aerospace-grade and water-resistant shell made from partially recycled materials and a ton of excellent features. The high-performance 360-degree spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver and move around even the most expansive of airports. Plus, they have a TSA-approved combination lock, adjustable telescopic handles, and a luxuriously soft anti-microbial inner lining — made from 100% recycled polyester, by the way.

This early Black Friday deal won’t last long, and the promotion will exclude anyone who doesn’t provide their email address through the Monos site. Head on over now if you want to take advantage, especially since the coupon code is good sitewide.

