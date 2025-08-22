 Skip to main content
Priceline says this city is the must-visit spot for Labor Day 2025

Las Vegas took the top spot

Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit race track in use by the public during the daytime from the 60th floor of Wynn Las Vegas.
Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and Priceline has revealed where travelers are heading to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. According to the company’s latest booking data shared with The Manual, Las Vegas, Nevada tops the list as the most popular domestic destination for 2025. 

With easy direct flights from cities across the country, Vegas makes for a quick and simple weekend escape. Travelers can expect a packed lineup of concerts, pool parties, high-energy shows, and special holiday events, cementing its reputation as the ultimate party destination.

Coming in second is Chicago, where visitors can enjoy late-summer vibes along Lake Michigan, catch a Cubs game at Wrigley Field, or explore the city’s world-class dining scene. 

Rounding out the top three is Orlando, Florida, a long-time favorite among families thanks to its theme parks and year-round sunshine.

The most popular international destinations

Niagara Falls
If you’re planning to spend Labor Day Weekend abroad, you won’t need to travel too far for the top pick. Niagara Falls, Canada, takes the number one spot on Priceline’s list, giving travelers the chance to cross the border while still staying close to home. Visitors can enjoy the area’s casinos, restaurants, and, of course, the amazing views of the falls.

Other international favorites are a mix of tropical escapes and long-standing favorites. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, remains a go-to for its all-inclusive resorts and golden beaches, while Tokyo, Japan, attracts travelers eager to immerse themselves in culture and tradition. Rounding out the top five are Montreal, Canada, and London, England.

