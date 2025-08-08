11 essential Japan travel tips first-time visitors might miss

If Japan is on your bucket list, you’re definitely not alone. It’s one of the most fascinating destinations in the world, but before you hop on that flight, it helps to brush up on a few key Japan travel tips, especially if it’s your first time visiting.

Western and eastern cultures can be pretty different, and even something as simple as ordering food or getting on a train might feel a little unfamiliar at first. When I think of Japan, I picture quiet side streets, polite conversations, and attention to detail that makes everything feel calm and intentional. It’s a beautiful place, but having a few insider tips can make your trip even better.

Recommended Videos

I reached out to some travel experts, frequent visitors, and Japan lovers to gather the tips they wish they’d known the first time around. From etiquette basics to the best places to visit in Japan, here’s what you need to know before you go.

Embrace the quiet

One of the first things you’ll notice when you go to Japan is how calm and quiet it is, even in packed subway cars or at busy crosswalks. Keeping your voice down isn’t just polite, it’s expected.

In Japanese culture, people value harmony and often use indirect communication to maintain it. Loud conversations or phone calls in public spaces are a big no. When you go to Japan, embracing the quiet shows respect for local customs.

Spend some time outside of the big cities

There are so many amazing things to do in hotspots like Tokyo and Kyoto, and if it’s your first time, absolutely start there. But Japan has so much more to offer beyond the big cities.

As Bryce Collins from INTRO Travel puts it, “If it’s your first time, go ahead and hit Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka – they’re iconic for a reason. But if you’ve already ticked off that circuit, it’s worth jumping off the grid.”

Try checking out places like Nokogiri-yama, Shikoku, and Fukui for quieter, more local experiences.

Remember basic etiquette

One of the most important Japan travel tips is to understand and follow basic etiquette. Always remove your shoes before entering homes, temples, and places with tatami flooring (look for a shoe rack if there’s a step up).

It’s also a good idea to carry socks, as walking barefoot indoors is a no-go. Bowing is also a big part of showing respect, and punctuality matters. Being exactly on time is expected. And don’t forget to queue, as waiting your turn is non-negotiable in Japan.

Don’t worry about tipping

One of the easiest Japan travel tips to remember? Don’t tip. Unlike in many Western countries, tipping in Japan isn’t expected, and can even be seen as disrespectful or confusing. If you try to leave extra money, staff may chase you down to return it. Instead, show your appreciation with a polite bow and a genuine thank you.

Know the rules of sushi

Sushi in Japan is an art form, and with it comes a few unspoken rules. Marnie McLaren, founder of The Japan Concierge, explains, “Use soy sauce sparingly, if at all.” Most sushi is already seasoned and meant to be eaten as served.

McLaren also mentions that pickled ginger (gari) is for cleansing your palate between bites, not for topping your sushi. And avoid rubbing chopsticks together, as it’s seen as rude. Also, skip perfume or strong scents, as it can overpower the delicate flavors and can ruin the dining experience for others.

Be ready to carry trash around with you

Many people visiting Japan are surprised to find that there are hardly any public trash cans. Cleanliness is important in Japan, but everyone is expected to take their trash home. That means you’ll often be carrying wrappers, bottles, and other waste with you until you return to your hotel or find a designated bin.

Graham Hill, Writer and Founder of OsakaCity.com, suggests, “If you’re eating out while moving from place to place, you might even bring a light plastic bag (in your pocket, or in your backpack) to store messy wrappers or other trash.”

Bring cash

One of the most practical Japan travel tips: always carry cash. While card usage is growing, especially in big cities like Tokyo, many local spots, street vendors, and public transit options are still cash-only.

Japan may be known for its tech, but in rural areas and even in some city restaurants, cash is king. And not all ATMs accept foreign cards, so it’s smart to come prepared. Grab yen at the airport or a major bank, and keep some on hand at all times.

Don’t walk around with food

One of the more unexpected customs in Japan is that eating or drinking while walking is considered rude. Food is meant to be enjoyed mindfully, so eating on the go can come across as careless.

It’s best to pause, finish your snack, and then continue. Plus, with so few public trash cans available, carrying your wrappers or leftovers can get tricky. Take a moment to sit down and savor your food like the locals do.

Use a digital Suica card for public transit

Skip the hassle of buying physical transit cards by downloading a Suica card directly to your Apple Wallet before you go (unfortunately, it’s not yet available on Android). This makes getting around so much easier. You can quickly tap in and out of train stations with your phone, avoid waiting in lines, and top up your balance anytime.

Respect escalator protocol

Escalator etiquette in Japan might feel a little different from what you’re used to. Marnie McLaren explains, “Tokyoites stand on the left-hand side of the escalator. This frees up the right side for those in a rush.”

But if you’re in Kansai (where cities like Kyoto, Osaka, and Nara are), people stand on the right instead.

Don’t skip out on convenience stores

One of the best Japan travel tips is to take advantage of convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart. These spots are next-level compared to what you might expect. They offer fresh, affordable meals, tasty snacks, and quality coffee all day long.