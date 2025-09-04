 Skip to main content
Iceland awaits: Alaska Airlines adds Reykjavík route, new 737 upgrades

Iceland waterfall
Iceland Robert Lukeman via Unsplash / Unsplash

Today, Alaska Airlines announced new direct service from Seattle to Reyjavík, Iceland, beginning in 2026. In addition, the airline will upgrade in-flight amenities on its 737s and offer more connections throughout Europe via a partnership with Icelandair.

Fly to Iceland and beyond

Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík, Iceland Einar H. Reynis via Unsplash

Starting May 28, 2026 Alaska Airlines will begin daily nonstop service from Seattle to Reykjavík. The following day, the return route debuts. The flights will continue through September 7 and 8, respectively, letting travelers experience Iceland’s natural wonders during warmer weather. Not only that, but Iceland will be an ideal place to view the August 12, 2026 solar eclipse. 

Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning, Alaska Airlines, said: “The addition of Reykjavík expands Alaska’s global footprint, connecting our guests with even more of the world through the elevated service they know and love. We’re excited to launch our new nonstop route next summer, bringing travelers closer to the natural magic of Iceland and providing a seamless gateway to Europe.”

Travelers can also branch out from Reykjavík via Alaska’s 35 daily departures to Europe. That happens courtesy of a bilateral codeshare agreement with Icelandair, offering customers the chance to book flights with both airlines on a single ticket. 

Besides the new Iceland route, Alaska’s 737 fleet will receive upgrades to the inflight experience. Almost all 737’s will receive a revamped interior, with upgraded bulkheads, cabin dividers, carpets, new leather seats, device holders, and carpets. The First and Premium Class cabins will get reserved overhead bin space. 

On 737-9 MAX and 737-900 ER aircraft, Premium Class will expand from 24 to 30 passengers. On 737-800 and 737-8 MAX planes, First Class will grow from 12 to 16 passengers, and fliers get new USB-C charging ports and more accessible power outlets. 

