Here’s what’s new in Amtrak’s upgraded Acela first class

Amtrak’s flagship Acela train — which can travel at speeds up to 150 mph — just got a major upgrade with a new premium menu. First-class Acela customers can enjoy the menu on all routes, with recipes designed by James Beard award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr. Here’s what passengers can expect.

From noted restaurants to the railways

Amtrak Acela first class menu
Main courses were inspired by Starr’s restaurants across the country, including those in Washington, D.C., Florida, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Each meal is paired with premium spirits, wine, and soft drinks. One example is the crab enchiladas with coconut, poblano peppers, and corn, accompanied by a guajillo chili glaze and covered with queso fresco and lime crema — a recipe straight from Washington, D.C.’s El Presidente. 

Other choices consist of ricotta ravioli with plum tomato sauce from Philadelphia’s Parc, and charred bobo chicken with acorn squash and aji verde sauce from St. Anselm, an American tavern in Washington, D.C. Even more options come from restaurants like The Clock Tower, Electric Lemon, and Pastis. And it isn’t just food that’s been upgraded — passengers also get linen table cloths, hot towels, and improved tableware. 

Amtrak commented on the new menus: “These elevated touches will add to the experience on board and improve expectations for what to expect on Amtrak and Acela First Class. They reflect a larger commitment to redefining hospitality and positioning Amtrak as the leader in premium service.”

The Acela line travels between Washington, D.C., and Boston, with stops at major cities like Philadelphia and New York City. Passengers get free Wi-Fi and more legroom than typical airline seating. First-class Acela customers also get premium perks, including station lounge access, such as the Metropolitan at New York’s Moynihan Train Hall. 

