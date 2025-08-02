 Skip to main content
Flying with golf clubs? Here’s how to avoid surprise fees and damage

Yes, you can bring your clubs, but there are a few things you’ll want to know first

By
golf clubs in bag
Will Porada / Unsplash

Taking your golf clubs on a plane might sound like a hassle, but if you’re serious about your game, it can be worth it. There’s nothing like playing a new course with the clubs you know and trust — especially if you’re headed somewhere bucket-list-worthy like Pebble Beach or a resort in Hawaii

That said, flying with golf gear comes with a few things to think about, like airline fees, packing, and knowing what your airline allows. Here’s how to make sure your clubs arrive safely (and without any surprise charges).

How much does it cost to bring golf clubs on a plane?

American Airlines planes DFW airport
David Syphers via Unsplash / Unsplash

The cost of flying with golf clubs depends on the airline and your baggage allowance. 

Most major U.S. airlines let you check a golf bag as one of your standard checked items — which means no additional fee if your fare already includes a checked bag.

However, if your golf bag weighs over 50 pounds or exceeds size limits (typically 62 linear inches), you’ll likely face overweight or oversized baggage fees, which can cost anywhere from $75 to $150 each way.

Here’s a quick look at golf club baggage policies from major airlines:

  • Delta: Golf bags under 50 lbs and within size limits fly as regular checked luggage.
  • American Airlines: No oversize fee for golf bags, but overweight fees apply.
  • United: Accepts golf bags as standard checked baggage.
  • Southwest: Standard checked baggage fee applies.
  • JetBlue: Golf clubs count as a standard checked bag — regular fees apply.

But you should always double-check your airline’s policy before you fly, as rules and fees can change.

How to pack golf clubs for air travel

Golf clubs in a golf bag
kawe Rodrigues / Unsplash

Protecting your golf clubs in transit is key. Here are some tips for safely packing golf clubs for a flight.

1. Choose the best golf travel bag

Hard-shell cases offer the most protection against drops and rough handling. Soft-sided bags are more lightweight and easier to maneuver, but make sure they have padded interiors and reinforced club head protection.

2. Use a stiff arm or club protector

A stiff arm is a telescoping rod designed to absorb impact so your club heads don’t take the hit. If you’re using a soft travel bag, it’s highly recommended.

3. Add extra padding

Wrap towels or clothes around the club heads for extra cushioning. This protects your clubs and helps you save space in your main suitcase.

4. Remove loose items

Clear out any balls, tees, or accessories that might rattle or raise red flags during TSA screening. Consider carrying valuables like your rangefinder or GPS in your carry-on.

5. Label your bag

Attach a luggage tag with your name, phone number, and destination. Many golfers, like georgiagolfcoach on TikTok, also recommend placing an Apple AirTag or tracker inside in case the bag is delayed or misplaced.

Can you bring golf clubs in a carry-on?

Golf clubs in golf bags.
Diana Palkevic / Unsplash

No — golf clubs are not allowed in carry-on luggage per TSA rules. You’ll need to check your golf bag, even if it’s compact. TSA may still open and inspect your bag, so it should be easy to reseal and well-organized. And don’t forget to give yourself a little extra time at the airport when checking your clubs. Golf bags may take longer to process, especially if they’re oversized.

