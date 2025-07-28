Flying from Europe to the US? TSA’s new service speeds up connections

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has implemented a new program designed to drastically reduce wait times for international travelers. The “One Stop Security” program seeks to reduce connection times by 50% or more. The TSA began the pilot program last week with American Airlines.

How One Stop Security works

One Stop Security seeks to reduce security wait times for international travelers connecting through the U.S. In the past, passengers would need multiple time-consuming security checks. But under the new program, once international travelers arrive at the gate and clear U.S. Customs, they aren’t obligated to reclaim and recheck their bags or be re-screened by the TSA. Instead, checked bags are automatically transferred to the connecting flight.

One Stop Security is a collaboration between the TSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The pilot program began last Tuesday at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) for American Airlines passengers arriving from London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Next, Delta Air Lines is expected to try the program for passengers arriving in Atlanta via London.

TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl called the program a “commonsense security approach” that still has detailed screening requirements for both departures and arrivals.

David Seymour, COO at American Airlines, said: “One Stop Security is one of the most forward-thinking enhancements we can bring to international travel—and importantly, to our customers—as it delivers a level of convenience and time-savings that’s never been available before to customers connecting from international flights.”

“With this game-changing program and thanks to our federal partners at CBP and TSA, along with DFW Airport, our customers will spend significantly less time worrying about an onerous connection process and more time enjoying their travel journey.”

The TSA and its partners plan to continue testing One Stop Security at DFW before expanding the program at additional airports (including Atlanta). The program may also be expanded to other countries, including Australia.