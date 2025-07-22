These are the hottest island getaways for 2025, says Expedia

Do you want to enjoy a fun-filled island getaway this year? Global interest in island travel is soaring, and Expedia has the data to prove it. This week, the travel booking giant unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Island Hot List, calling it “the definitive guide to island travel based on verified data and traveler insights.”

The list was compiled using a range of factors, including global traveler interest, hotel quality, accessibility, local weather, accommodation rates, tourism appeal, and traveler safety. The result is a well-rounded collection of island destinations that cater to every kind of traveler.

Recommended Videos

At the top of the list is Aruba, celebrated by Expedia as the best island for year-round sun. Located in the southern Caribbean Sea, Aruba is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It’s known for incredible beaches like Baby Beach and Eagle Beach, and of course, the famous Flamingo Island.

Bali, Indonesia, was recognized as the best island for relaxation, offering travelers tranquil temples and an abundance of spas and wellness retreats.

The Dominican Republic earned its place on the list for being the best destination for adventure, appealing to those who are looking to hike through mountains, zipline across jungles, or surf the waves along its extensive coastline.

In the South Pacific, Fiji was celebrated as the best island for community, offering travelers the chance to immerse themselves in the warm hospitality of local villages.

Rounding out the top five, Jamaica stood out for its culture, with Expedia highlighting the island’s music, food, and history that keep visitors coming back year after year.

Island Hot List 2025: The full list