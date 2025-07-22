 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the hottest island getaways for 2025, says Expedia

These dreamy islands are trending for 2025 travel

By
A cluster of private cabanas overlook Iguana Beach at Renaissance Island in Aruba.
Andrew Davey / The Manual

Do you want to enjoy a fun-filled island getaway this year? Global interest in island travel is soaring, and Expedia has the data to prove it. This week, the travel booking giant unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Island Hot List, calling it “the definitive guide to island travel based on verified data and traveler insights.”

The list was compiled using a range of factors, including global traveler interest, hotel quality, accessibility, local weather, accommodation rates, tourism appeal, and traveler safety. The result is a well-rounded collection of island destinations that cater to every kind of traveler.

Recommended Videos

At the top of the list is Aruba, celebrated by Expedia as the best island for year-round sun. Located in the southern Caribbean Sea, Aruba is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It’s known for incredible beaches like Baby Beach and Eagle Beach, and of course, the famous Flamingo Island.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Bali, Indonesia, was recognized as the best island for relaxation, offering travelers tranquil temples and an abundance of spas and wellness retreats.

The Dominican Republic earned its place on the list for being the best destination for adventure, appealing to those who are looking to hike through mountains, zipline across jungles, or surf the waves along its extensive coastline.

In the South Pacific, Fiji was celebrated as the best island for community, offering travelers the chance to immerse themselves in the warm hospitality of local villages.

Rounding out the top five, Jamaica stood out for its culture, with Expedia highlighting the island’s music, food, and history that keep visitors coming back year after year.

Island Hot List 2025: The full list

Bali beach
Bali Dimitri Dim / Pexels
  1. Aruba
  2. Bali
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. Fiji
  5. Jamaica
  6. Koh Samui
  7. Maldives
  8. Oahu, Hawaii
  9. Paros, Greece
  10. Sardinia, Italy
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Waldorf Astoria New York returns with a luxurious new look
The hotel reopened nearly two months ahead of schedule
Waldorf Astoria New York

The legendary Waldorf Astoria New York has officially reopened its doors after a seven-year closure and a jaw-dropping $2 billion renovation. Once expected to debut in September, the Manhattan icon is now welcoming guests ahead of schedule, kicking off a phased reopening that includes refreshed rooms and reimagined dining.

The historic Park Avenue property, closed since 2017, now boasts 375 hotel rooms and 372 private residences, a dramatic reduction from its original 1,400 guestrooms. Most accommodations now exceed 570 square feet, making them some of the most spacious in Manhattan, according to the brand.

Read more
Is it safe to travel to Spain? The latest after flooding and earthquake
Spain was hit with flooding and a 5.4-magnitude earthquake over the weekend
Madrid, Spain

Spain is reeling from a double dose of natural disasters this week, with mass flooding in the northeast and a rare earthquake in the south raising concerns for travelers with upcoming trips.

Torrential rains and heavy winds over the weekend turned streets into rivers across Catalonia, with 155mm of rainfall reported in Barcelona alone on Saturday. The severe weather triggered evacuations, including a hospital southwest of the city, and left two people missing.

Read more
The best hidden gem in Europe for summer 2025 is this Portuguese town
Tomar, Portugal was named Europe’s best hidden summer gem for 2025
Tomar, Portugal

With travel to Europe booming and overtourism sparking protests in parts of Spain and other major European cities, many savvy travelers are turning their attention to lesser-known destinations. Enter Tomar, Portugal, a quiet town that’s just been named the top hidden gem in Europe for summer 2025, according to a new study by property rental platform HomeToGo.

HomeToGo ranked destinations that offer stunning scenery, fascinating history, delicious food, and cultural appeal, all without the overwhelming crowds or sky-high prices of Europe’s major cities. Topping the list is Tomar, a town of just 20,000 people located inland between Lisbon and Porto (and closer to Lisbon). Despite its small size, Tomar holds a huge piece of European history: it was once the headquarters of the Knights Templar, and today still boasts one of the best-preserved Templar castles and churches in the world.

Read more