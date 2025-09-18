 Skip to main content
Ride Italy’s new vintage train from Rome to Siena this fall only

Enjoy a trip from Rome to Siena for only $31

By
FS Treni Turistici Italiani
FS Treni Turistici Italiani

All aboard for a trip back in time. This autumn, Italy is reviving the Espresso Siena, a vintage 1970s train offering a stylish new way to travel from Rome to the heart of Tuscany, but only for a limited run. The restored train features elegant Gran Confort carriages, complete with the polished details and nostalgic atmosphere that made Italian rail travel of the era so glamorous.

The route is as breathtaking as the train itself. Passengers will glide past vineyards, coastal plains, and the UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia, with scenic stops in Tarquinia, Orbetello, Grosseto, Montepescali, Monte Antico, Buonconvento, and Monteroni d’Arbia before arriving in Siena, one of Tuscany’s most beautiful medieval cities.

During the ride, travelers can unwind at the onboard bar, the perfect spot for a mid-journey treat. Start the morning with a freshly brewed coffee, snack on sweet or savory bites, or enjoy a crisp aperitivo as the countryside glides by. For an extra touch of exclusivity, the train also offers Private Lounges, which are intimate, reserved spaces ideal for families or small groups who want to soak in the scenery in privacy.

Service is short but sweet, operating on just three weekends this fall – September 27-28, October 4-5, and November 1-2. Saturday departures leave Rome at 7:42 a.m., arriving in Siena by 1:20 p.m., while Sunday return trips depart Siena at 3:05 p.m. and reach Rome by 9:03 p.m.

How to book

FS Treni Turistici Italiani
FS Treni Turistici Italiani

The best part of this nostalgic journey might just be the price. Tickets start at only €29 (about $31 USD), making it an affordable way to experience Tuscany in vintage style. 

Seats can be reserved directly through the FS Treni Turistici Italiani website, where you can choose standard tickets or splurge on First Class or a Private Lounge for a more exclusive experience.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
