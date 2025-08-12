 Skip to main content
A new luxury retreat just opened in the Smokies — and it’s stunning

A luxury hideaway 4,000 feet above sea level

Elk & Embers
Perched 4,000 feet above sea level and spread across 108 pristine acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Elk & Embers is the region’s newest luxury escape, and it’s already turning heads. Officially opened in April 2025, the intimate retreat pairs mountain vistas with rustic elegance, all within a short scenic drive of Asheville, Cataloochee Valley, and popular landmarks like the Biltmore Estate.

The vision of longtime friends Susan McLean and Kristina McLean, Elk & Embers is rooted in decades of shared exploration in these mountains. “Elk & Embers is our way of sharing the stillness, wonder, and quiet luxury we’ve found in these mountains – every detail is a love letter to this land,” said Susan. “We created this space so guests could slow down, reconnect, and feel something real – because the mountains have a way of giving you exactly what you didn’t know you needed,” Kristina added.

Stay in a tent, cabin, or treehouse

Elk & Embers
At Elk & Embers, guests can tailor their mountain escape to match their style, whether that’s under the canvas of a luxury safari tent, tucked into a charming log cabin, or perched above the forest floor in one of two stunning new additions: the Hemlock Treehouse and Crabtree Cabin. Each features indoor and/or outdoor showers, deep luxury soaking tubs, Nespresso coffee stations, and king-sized organic mattresses wrapped in soft organic cotton linens.

The concierge rate elevates the experience with a complimentary breakfast and curated lunch, delivered to your door by 9 a.m. each morning. Mini fridges are restocked daily with local beer, wine, and handcrafted cocktails, each selection customized to the guest’s tastes, ensuring every stay here feels personal and relaxing.

Amenities and activities 

Elk & Embers
Guests can wander along private hiking trails, enjoy a horseback ride, take a dip in a natural spring-fed cold plunge, or catch a glimpse of the wild elk that roam the property. In the evening, you can enjoy a glass of wine by the fire and soak in the mountain views.

For those eager to explore, Asheville’s celebrated restaurants, craft breweries, and boutique shops are just minutes away. On property, guests enjoy complimentary golf cart transportation, seasonal events, and guided excursions tailored by a concierge team with more than 30 years of regional expertise.

Amanda Teague
