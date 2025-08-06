EF Ultimate Break launches BookTok tours for young travelers

EF Ultimate Break is turning the page on traditional travel with the launch of its new BookTok-inspired travel collection, designed for young adults who want to see the stories they love come alive.

Announced this week, the new tours are directly influenced by the viral BookTok phenomenon and reflect a growing demand for travel experiences rooted in literature. According to EF Ultimate Break’s State of Gen Z & Young Millennial Travel Report, Volume II, nearly 4 in 10 young travelers are part of a book club, and 62% say they’re interested in visiting real-world places tied to books they’ve read.

To meet this demand, EF Ultimate Break is offering group itineraries for solo travelers as well as private group tours, ideal for book clubs, BookTok creators, and reading communities. Each journey is designed to immerse travelers in literary-inspired adventures, with features like book club-style discussions, themed experiences, and visits to locations that inspired famous stories and authors.

3 exciting BookTok-inspired trips

These are the exciting new tours offered by EF Ultimate Break.

Departures for these trips range from May to September of 2026.