This hidden U.S. gem beats Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon in reviews

When it comes to natural wonders in the United States, social media favorites like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone usually dominate the spotlight. But a new ranking shows that some lesser-known destinations are quietly outshining them in visitor satisfaction.

According to research from Betway, which analyzed Instagram hashtags, Google review ratings, annual search volume, and TikTok posts, the top hidden natural wonder in the U.S. is Dry Falls, North Carolina.

Tucked inside the Nantahala National Forest, Dry Falls is a 75-foot waterfall that cascades over a cliff, creating a rare chance to walk behind the curtain of water. An easy, paved trail from the parking lot takes visitors directly behind the falls, where mist and roaring water deliver an unforgettable experience.

Despite its low profile online, just over 23,000 Instagram posts and fewer than 2,000 TikTok videos, Dry Falls boasts an impressive 4.9 Google review rating, beating both the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, which each hold 4.8.

In second place is Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska. While its remote location means fewer social media posts, it offers incredible views of towering glaciers and fjords.

Third is Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan, nicknamed the “root beer falls” for its unique brown hue. With 44,000 Instagram posts and nearly 4,000 TikTok videos, it’s a regional favorite that’s finally getting national attention.

