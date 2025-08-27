 Skip to main content
Delta asks SkyMiles members: Should we fly to Ibiza, Malta or Sardinia?

By
Malta coast
Malta Ferenc Horvath via Unsplash / Unsplash

Between August 25 and 29, Delta Air Lines is holding the Route Race, where SkyMiles members and Delta people decide which European destination gets added to the schedule for Summer 2026. Voters can choose between Malta, Ibiza, and Sardinia. The innovative competition lets loyalty members and employees design the route map as no other airline has done in the past.

How the Route Race works

Sardinia, Italy
Sardinia, Italy Ivan Ragozin via Unsplash / Unsplash

Delta already flies to over 300 destinations and continues to add more. The airline keeps adding flights to notable cities across the globe, including this summer’s addition to Catania, Italy. Now, those most familiar with Delta get to choose the next route to Europe. 

Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning, said: “SkyMiles Members and Delta people are at the center of everything Delta does. The Route Race is a celebration of their influence, giving our community a voice in where they want to fly next and inviting them to help shape Delta’s global network. The destinations where Delta flies are more than just dots on a map – they’re gateways to culture, connection, and possibility, and this is a chance for our Members and employees to bring one of them closer.” 

During the competition, SkyMiles members can vote via the Fly Delta app on the Explore and Trip page. The results will be shared about 30 days after voting ends. 

The island nation of Malta sits south of Sicily and provides a Mediterranean character and intriguing history.  Travelers can take in aquamarine waters or visit UNESCO-named streets and old fortresses.

Sardinia combines adventure with a relaxed pace. Visitors can visit a small village by the ocean for local cuisine, or they can hike, swim, and more. It’s an intersection of food, history, and nature.

Ibiza, Spain brings action after the sun sets, with beach parties, renowned DJs, and all-night parties. But visitors can also relax in remote coves or easy-going beachside bars. 

