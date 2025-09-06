Charlotte airport to get AA Flagship Lounge, more Admirals Clubs

American Airlines continues its quest to elevate the customer experience, announcing intentions to build a Flagship Lounge and grow its Admirals Club lounge footprint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The upgrades will bring a considerable increase in lounge space and finally welcome a Flagship lounge to Charlotte. Details and construction timelines will be shared in the future.

The Flagship lounge at CLT will offer a premium experience

At the moment, American has three lounges at CLT, including Admirals Club locations in Concourses B, C, and D. There’s also Concourse A’s new grab-and-go Provisions by Admirals Club. The new Flagship lounge will put a premium twist on the airline’s CLT lounges, like menus designed by local chefs and a champagne greeting on arrival. The space inside the Flagship lounge and new Admirals Clubs will exude function, comfort, and style, with particular “neighborhoods” for travelers’ needs.

The “neighborhoods” will include:

Lounge: Relax and recharge in comfortable seating

Bar and dining: Connect and collaborate over drinks or a meal

Villas: Embrace privacy and a mental reset in the spa-style shower suites, workstations, and/or kid-friendly family room

“As an airline, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our customers, and we’re excited to continue to invest in our lounges at CLT,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “These improvements will introduce a premium experience for our Flagship® customers and provide more space in our Admirals Club® lounges.”

CLT connects passengers to 27 countries and more than 170 destinations, making it American’s second-largest hub. The airline also has 15,500 employees at CLT, and soon, wholly-owned regional partner PSA Airlines will move its HQ to Charlotte.

“CLT is delighted by our hub carrier American’s announcement that it will bring its premium Flagship® lounge to Charlotte,” said Haley Gentry, CEO of CLT. “We look forward to the continued partnership to enhance the travel experience for our passengers.”