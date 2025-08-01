 Skip to main content
The Cancun travel tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

What to know before heading to this popular Mexican city

By
Sayulita, Cancun
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

Cancun is a favorite among American travelers thanks to its convenience and stunning beaches. Sure, you might have heard some Cancun horror stories, but honestly, it’s a beautiful and exciting destination if you know how to navigate it.

No matter why you are heading to the area, these Cancun travel tips will help you visit Cancun like a pro, stay safe, and make the most of your trip.

Book your bus in advance

ADO Bus Cancun
Cancun Airport

Taxis from the Cancun airport or hotel zone can be pricey and hit-or-miss. A smarter, smoother option? Book an ADO bus. These buses are reliable, air-conditioned, super affordable, and way less stressful than haggling with a driver. Just don’t count on Uber from the airport, as drivers aren’t allowed to do pickups there, and they can be fined, so they usually avoid it altogether.

Isabella Biava, travel blogger and founder of Let’s Travel to Cancun, echoes this sentiment. “Use the local buses (R1 or R2) to get around the Hotel Zone,” she says. “They’re cheap, safe, and run often.”

Explore outside the city

Tulum
Tulum, Mexico GreenCardShow / Pixabay

While Cancun is great for sun and sand, some of the best adventures lie just beyond the city. One of the best Cancun travel tips is to actually leave Cancun for a bit. “Get out of the resort bubble,” says Biava. “Cancun has beautiful beaches, but also great food, cenotes, ruins, and local markets worth exploring.”

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Take the scenic 1.5-hour drive to Tulum for beachy vibes, cenote-hop along the Riviera Maya, or head inland to Valladolid, a colorful, culture-packed town about two hours away. Trust us, it’s well worth the day trip.

Don’t drink the tap water

water pool up close
Pexels / Pexels

Cancun’s tap water isn’t considered safe to drink, especially for visitors who aren’t used to the local water system. Unless it’s clearly labeled as filtered (agua filtrada), avoid drinking it directly from the tap. This also includes drinks made with ice. Stick to bottled or purified (purificada) water, which is available just about everywhere.

Most reputable resorts use filtered water for cooking and bagged ice in drinks, so you’re usually fine there. Still, it’s a good idea to double-check or ask if you’re unsure. You’ll also find that most hotels and resorts provide free bottled water in your room, and many convenience stores stock large bottles at affordable prices.

Also be sure to bring a refillable water bottle, like your favorite Yeti or Stanley, to transfer your bottled water to so you can ensure it remains cold.

Avoid buying tours from beach vendors

Cancun, Mexico
jarmoluk / Pixabay

One of the common mistakes when visiting Cancun is booking tours from beach vendors. While they may seem convenient, these tours are often overpriced, and in some cases, not even legitimate. It’s easy to get talked into a deal that sounds great, only to end up with a disappointing or even nonexistent experience.

Biava advises, “Book through reputable platforms or directly with your hotel.” This way, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting and can avoid any unwanted surprises.

Stay low-key and alert

An aerial drone shot of Cancun's Hotel Zone.
Dronepicr / Wikimedia

Regardless of the headlines about Mexico’s drug-related violence, the safety of Cancun, especially in the Hotel Zone and the Yucatán Peninsula, is generally reassuring for tourists. That said, it’s still smart to stay aware of your surroundings. Avoid walking alone at night when you can, and keep your valuables tucked away.

Skip the flashy jewelry and expensive gear, and opt for a more low-key look. One of the simplest Cancun travel tips? Blend in, stay alert, and trust your instincts.

Try not to pay in U.S. dollars

Pesos
josemiguels / Pixabay

While many places in Cancun will accept U.S. dollars, it’s usually not in your best interest. Vendors often use unfavorable exchange rates, meaning you’ll end up paying more than you should. To get the most value, pay in pesos whenever possible.

It’s still a good idea to carry some cash with you. While most spots in Cancun accept major credit cards, smaller towns, local markets, and nearby islands may not. Having pesos on hand makes everything smoother (and cheaper).

Tip generously

The beach in Cancun, Mexico
Nicole Carlino/The Manual

Many service workers in Cancun, especially in restaurants and hotels, depend on tips to supplement low wages, so tipping generously is both appreciated and expected. In restaurants, it’s standard to leave between 10% and 15% of the total bill unless service is already included. At high-end spots, consider tipping even more.

At hotels, tipping 20 to 50 pesos per suitcase for luggage handlers is appropriate, and the same range per night for housekeeping. For shuttle drivers, aim to tip about 10% of the cost of your ride. For taxis, it’s not common to leave a big tip, but rounding up the fare is appreciated.

On a recent trip to Cancun, The Manual’s editor rented one of the all-inclusive resort’s cabanas for a few days, encountering the same waitstaff each day. Not only was tipping well the right thing to do, but it was also a no-brainer for ensuring excellent service for the remainder of your trip.

Visit midweek

The beach at Cancun, Mexico
nextvoyage / Pixabay

One of the easiest Cancun travel tips for a smoother, more relaxing trip is to plan your visit during the week. Midweek stays (think Tuesday through Thursday) typically mean fewer crowds at the beach, shorter wait times at restaurants, and a more peaceful overall experience.

Hotels and flights also tend to be more affordable compared to weekends, so you can often score better deals.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
