This New England town was just named the best place to live in America

Brookline, Massachusetts offers the highest quality of life in the country

By
Brookline MA
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

The 2025-2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Places to Live rankings are out, and a new winner has taken the crown. The list looks at everything from schools and health care to air quality, the economy, and infrastructure, then surveys people across the country to see what really matters when it comes to quality of life.

This year’s top spot goes to Brookline, Massachusetts. Just four miles from downtown Boston, Brookline offers the perfect mix of small-town charm and city convenience. It’s a wealthy community, with a median household income of $144,602 and home values around $1.2 million, but it doesn’t feel stuffy.

Instead, Brookline has a warm, neighborly vibe. Locals flock to the Coolidge Corner Arts Festival, which features nearly 100 artisan booths, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden. There are weekly farmers markets, leafy parks, and cozy cafés like Brothers & Sisters Co. and Bakey, where you can sip coffee and people-watch. 

Coming in second is Newton, Massachusetts, another upscale Boston suburb known for its beautiful historic homes and charming village-style neighborhoods. Often called the “Garden City,” Newton is packed with green spaces and scenic walking trails, making it a great spot for families and outdoor lovers. 

Rounding out the top three is Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington, D.C. suburb with a thriving restaurant scene, high-end shopping, and easy access to the capital’s attractions.

The best places to live for quality of life in the U.S.: The full list

Newton MA
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock
  1. Brookline, MA
  2. Newton, MA
  3. Bethesda, MD
  4. Bellevue, WA
  5. Malden, MA
  6. Chapel Hill, NC
  7. Cambridge, MA
  8. Kirkland, WA
  9. Rockville, MD
  10. Passaic, NJ
  11. Ellicott City, MD
  12. Arlington, VA
  13. Austin, TX
  14. Tamarac, FL
  15. Houston, TX
  16. Palo Alto, CA
  17. Burke, VA
  18. Towson, MD
  19. New York City, NY
  20. Dallas, TX
  21. Somerville, MA
  22. Boston, MA
  23. McAllen, TX
  24. Johns Creek, GA
  25. Sammamish, WA
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
