You can now ride in a Rolls-Royce with this luxury chauffeur app

Dubai riders can now book a Rolls-Royce via Blacklane’s new service

Luxury just got an upgrade on four wheels. Premium chauffeur service Blacklane has officially added Rolls-Royce to its fleet, allowing travelers to book rides in the iconic Ghost Series II as part of its newly launched “Platinum Class.” The ultra-premium offering is currently exclusive to Dubai, where the company is expanding its footprint across the Middle East.

Each ride promises a high-end experience, complete with a two-tone black and white Rolls-Royce and a professional chauffeur trained to handle some of the world’s most prestigious vehicles. The vehicles will be available to book for airport transfers as well as for “immediate hailing” from select locations.

Founded in Germany in 2011, Blacklane has grown into a global luxury chauffeur service, now operating in cities across the world. The addition of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II in Dubai marks the latest milestone in the company’s continued expansion in the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Blacklane introduced its Business Class tier in Dubai, which is an entry-level option for those seeking reliable, premium transport. In March, the company also added a fleet of all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQEs to its lineup, enhancing its popular First Class service, which has been operating in the UAE since 2023.

In the United States, Blacklane offers a variety of upscale vehicles across service tiers. First Class bookings may include a Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, or similar models, while Business Class rides typically feature vehicles like the Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, or Cadillac XTS.

