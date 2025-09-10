 Skip to main content
7 unforgettable Montana destinations that go way beyond Yellowstone

Explore outside of Yellowstone

By
Glacier National Park
Mian_7 / Shutterstock

Something about Montana is just different. The air is cleaner, the skies feel wider, and the pace of life slows down in the best way. If you’ve ever taken a trip to Yellowstone, you know how stunning the landscape is, but Montana’s beauty doesn’t stop at the park gates. 

While Yellowstone is absolutely worth a visit, there’s a whole world beyond it that’s just waiting to be explored. From charming small towns to incredible mountain views and world-class Montana ski resorts, this state is full of unforgettable destinations. These are some of the best places to visit in Montana for every type of traveler.

Butte

Butte Montana
NayaDadara / Shutterstock

An underrated gem in the heart of Montana, Butte is known as the “richest hill on earth” thanks to its deep mining roots and larger-than-life copper barons. History is everywhere, from the World Museum of Mining to the Berkeley Pit, a former open-pit mine turned surreal attraction. 

“Butte tells the tales of the past in a real and raw way that’s authentically itself, leaning into every part of its history,” says Tia Troy, Owner of Lightning Bug Coffee Shop & Boutique and born-and-raised Montanan. When visiting, you can take a haunted tour through the old city jail, ride the Butte Trolley for a narrated trip through town, or catch a show at the historic Mother Lode Theatre. 

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Lewis & Clark Caverns
Ronnie Chua / Shutterstock

One of the best places to visit in Montana for outdoor lovers and geology buffs alike, Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is home to one of the most highly decorated limestone caverns in North America. This was Montana’s very first state park, and it still wows visitors today. Explore the stunning underground formations on a guided tour, then spend time above ground hiking scenic trails or camping under the stars. 

“Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is cool because it offers a more unique experience, as it has limestone caves,” says Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago. “You can take guided tours and explore these caves, which are incredibly visually intriguing. There’s also lots of great hikes and views nearby outside of the caverns.”

Big Sky

Powder day at Big Sky ski resort
kirknelson / Openverse

When people talk about Montana ski resorts, Big Sky is always at the top of the list. The terrain here is massive, varied, and uniquely positioned so that no matter the weather or time of day, you can usually find a perfect spot to ski. It’s one of the most iconic destinations in the state for winter sports.

But don’t sleep on Big Sky in the summer. The town comes alive with events like the Big Sky PBR, a rodeo so popular that it’s been named “Event of the Year” 11 times by the world’s top bull riders. And it’s more than just bull riding – it’s a week-long celebration with live music, outdoor markets, and plenty of family-friendly fun. And of course, nature always takes center stage here, with hiking and biking trails that wind through alpine scenery.

Augusta

Augusta Montana
Danita Delimont / Shutterstock

Tucked at the base of the Rocky Mountains, Augusta is a small town with big scenery and an authentic Old West vibe. This is where you’ll find local shops, cozy cafes, classic watering holes, and the kind of friendly community that makes you feel right at home. 

“This is where I hang my hat (and where I was born and raised) and it truly is – as my mom says – ‘conveniently located in the most beautiful place in the world,’” says Tia Troy. Just 20 minutes from the mountains, Augusta offers easy access to the stunning Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, with endless opportunities for hiking, fishing, horseback riding, and exploring trails, rivers, and lakes.

Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park morning mist over road
Tevin Trinh / Unsplash

With more than 700 miles of trails and glacier-carved peaks stretching to the Canadian border, Glacier National Park is easily one of the best places to visit in Montana, and honestly, I might even prefer it to Yellowstone. The scenery here is unreal, from alpine lakes and wildflower meadows to dramatic cliffs and towering mountains.

One of the must-dos here is driving (or biking!) the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. It winds through mountain scenery and offers access to several trailheads, including the one to photogenic Hidden Lake. Just be sure to check the seasonal schedule as the road can close to vehicles depending on weather and time of year.

Kalispell

Kalispell
Nick Fox / Shutterstock

Kalispell is a mountain town at heart, though by Montana standards, it’s practically a city. Situated between Flathead Lake and Glacier National Park, this charming spot has a storybook downtown with wide streets, locally owned shops, and a welcoming, laid-back vibe. “It’s cool without any pretense,” says Tia Troy. “It feels like a place that anyone can visit and feel totally welcome.”

Kalispell is one of the best places to visit in Montana if you want a little bit of everything: outdoor adventure, great food, and small-town charm. “I love biking the Great Northern Rail Trail when I’m in Kalispell,” says Troy. “Plus, they have a great food scene! My favorite places include DeSoto Grill and their pork belly ‘PBJ’ bites, the macarons at Bonjour Bakery and Bistro and literally any sandwich and soup combo at Bonelli’s Bistro.

Bozeman

Bozeman, Montana
Matthew Lancaster / Unsplash

Bozeman offers both outdoor adventure and relaxed mountain-town charm. You can soak in one of several nearby hot springs, float down a scenic river (with plenty of local raft rentals available), or hike to a beautiful waterfall just minutes from town. For a fun and quirky experience, take a farm tour at Alpacas of Montana, where you’ll meet some adorably goofy, super-soft alpacas.

Don’t miss the Museum of the Rockies, home to one of the most impressive dinosaur fossil collections in the country. And after a day of exploring, unwind at Bridger Brewing with a cold beer and some great pizza.

