Study ranks the best destinations for a relaxing September getaway

Canada offers the most opportunities for rest and relaxation

By
Canada
dominickvietor / Pixabay

If the thought of one more jam-packed itinerary makes you want to hide under the covers, you’re not alone. A new travel study from student travel company Rustic Pathways has pinpointed the best places for a true “calmcation,” a getaway designed for peace, rest, and doing absolutely nothing if you feel like it.

Researchers analyzed 70 destinations across 39 factors, including costs, safety, amenities, and ease of travel for Americans. Extra weight went to classic chill-out perks like beaches, spas, and wellness centers to create the ultimate Calmcation Index. 

“A calmcation is essentially a short-term vacation that focuses on peace, relaxation, and rest, as opposed to itinerary-packed city breaks or work trips,” explains Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways. “Rather than rushing between landmarks and worrying about money, it’s about doing affordable and slow-paced activities that replenish you. Fall is the ideal time to take this slow-paced trip, as you can benefit from off-season holiday deals as well as reduced crowds. As families settle into their back-to-school routines, it’s the perfect time to unwind and reset after the summer rush.”

Canada came out on top with a score of 64.74 out of 100, thanks to its abundance of wellness centers (a whopping 37.7 per 100,000 visitors, over 220% higher than the average), plentiful quiet villas, and relatively cheap September flights averaging $392 round trip. 

Italy followed closely with a 63.49 score, drawing in travelers with postcard-worthy beaches, more than ten spas per 100,000 visitors, and surprisingly affordable hotels averaging $119 a night. Greece rounded out the top three at 61.16, pairing world-class beaches and sightseeing tours with budget-friendly dining options to balance out slightly higher flight prices.

The top 10 fall ‘calmcation’ spots

Sardinia, Italy
Sardinia, Italy
  1. Canada
  2. Italy
  3. Greece
  4. Costa Rica
  5. New Zealand
  6. Australia
  7. Jamaica
  8. United Kingdom
  9. Brazil
  10. Japan
