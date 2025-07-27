 Skip to main content
These are the best European cities for cycling, says new study

Paris, France tops the list

Think Copenhagen or London top the list of Europe’s best biking cities? Think again. A new study from ferry and cruise operator DFDS reveals that Paris, France is officially the best European city for cycling.

The study ranked popular cities across Europe based on key cycling-friendly factors like bike infrastructure, terrain flatness, average weather conditions, and even social media buzz.

Paris took first place thanks to its extensive cycling network of more than 1,000 km of bike lanes, making it easy to move between iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame. The French capital has invested heavily in becoming more bike-friendly, and it shows.

France dominated the top 10 overall, with Strasbourg (5th), Lyon (7th), and Lille (10th) also earning top marks for accessibility and bike infrastructure.

Munich, Germany claimed second place, thanks to routes that lead riders straight from the city into Bavaria’s stunning countryside. The Isar Cycle Path and M-Wasserweg to Lake Tegernsee offer scenic, nature-filled rides just beyond the busy urban center.

Helsinki, Finland rounded out the top three with its smooth network of urban bike paths and routes that weave through nearby parks and nature reserves, making it ideal for travelers who want to mix city touring with peaceful riding experiences. Additionally, bike paths are well-maintained in the colder months, so don’t worry about slipping and sliding during your snowy winter vacation.

The best European cities for cycling

The Magic Mushroom Gallery in Amsterdam
Amsterdam Nick Hilden / The Manual
  1. Paris, France
  2. Munich, Germany
  3. Helsinki, Finland
  4. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  5. Strasbourg, France
  6. Frankfurt, Germany
  7. Lyon, France
  8. Stockholm, Sweden
  9. Ghent, Belgium
  10. Lille, France
