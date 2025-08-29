This Southern city is the best affordable spot for fall foliage in the U.S.

Dollar Flight Club has unveiled its Fall 2025 Travel Report, spotlighting the most affordable destinations to see autumn’s colors, and topping the list is Asheville, North Carolina. With an average round-trip airfare of just $260, the Southern city offers travelers a budget-friendly way to experience some of the country’s most stunning foliage.

Asheville is celebrated for its amazing fall landscapes, with peak colors expected around October 28-31 this year. Visitors can use the city’s interactive fall color map to plan their trip and catch the changing leaves at their brightest. Popular viewing spots include strolling through Downtown Asheville, hiking trails in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, or exploring the grounds of the historic Biltmore Estate.

Recommended Videos

Boston, Massachusetts, secured the number two spot on the list. Known for its crisp autumn atmosphere, the city offers iconic leaf-peeping opportunities along the Freedom Trail. Travelers can also take a seasonal day trip to nearby Salem, where historic sites and spooky Halloween charm add to the experience.

Rounding out the top three is Burlington, Vermont, with round-trip airfare averaging $278. Nestled along the shores of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a classic New England destination for leaf lovers. Mid to late October is prime time to visit, and travelers can enjoy cycling along the Burlington Bike Path, browsing shops and cafes on pedestrian-friendly Church Street Marketplace, and sampling local craft brews at one of the city’s many breweries.

The top 5 fall foliage destinations