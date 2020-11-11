  1. Travel
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Black Friday Luggage 2020: Tumi and Samsonite

By

Last year AAA anticipated a record-breaking 115.6 million Americans hit the road for the holidays. This year, due to the pandemic, those numbers promise to be way down. Consequently, everybody from airlines to hotels to luggage manufacturers are scrambling a bit to make up losses in the bedraggled travel industry. Of course, their loss is your gain: Luggage is already being marked down in anticipation of upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We know that the pandemic has to end sometime, and when it does, we’ll all be ready to pack our bags and go on long-anticipated vacations. You’ll want to be prepared with a quality suitcase or heavy-duty carry-on luggage; so grab these luggage deals now, and be prepared to hit the road, air, or rails in style.

Best Black Friday Luggage Deals 
Expires soon

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set

$175 $259
Minimize packing capacity with this sleek two-piece luggage set by Samsonite. You get two carry-ons with four multi-directional wheels for easier moving without adding weight to your arm and shoulder.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, Eclipse Crosshatch/Black, Classic 42.5L

$80 $90
Whether you're planning a weekend trip, or a week-long roadtrip, you can't go wrong with Hershel's duffel bag, which provides ample room for all your knick knacks.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

$210 $300
This set features a carry-on size and a check-in version, each with room for expansion and other key tough travel features. Samsonite is a legendary brand when it comes to luggages.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set (20/25)

$210 $306
Jet setters going on either long or short trips are completely covered with with this 2-piece luggage set from Samsonite. It has spinner wheels for effortless mobility and TSA locks to deter theft.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage

$45 $48
This kid's carry-on features multiple pockets and plenty of space to pack and has wheels for easy traveling.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Fashion 20 Inch Spinner Hardside

$119 $170
This set of luggage is durable and has plenty of room. Perfect for frequent fliers, or for those who like to bring more than 1 souvenir back.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Travelpro Walkabout 4 25-inch Softside Check-In Spinner

$144 $360
Pilots and flight attendants pre-boarding carrying Travelpro bags, is all the endorsement we need. Take advantage of this closeout deal on a soft-sided expandable carry-on, perfect for a long weekend.
Buy at Macy's
Use code "SAVE15" for an extra 15% off
Expires soon

Samsonite Leverage LTE Spinner Luggage

$136 $560
Anyone looking for a softside carry-on and checked luggage will be happy with the Samsonite Leverage. It has cross straps to secure your belongings and spinner wheels to move with ease.
Buy at Kohl's
Expires soon

American Tourister Belle Voyage Softside 2-Piece Luggage Set

$140 $200
Travel in style with this 2-piece carry on set. These carry on luggages have smooth rolling wheels that make it easier for you to move it around. The rose gold accents also give it a nice touch.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set (21/24/28)

$175 $250
Travel in style with this marble-designed American Tourister luggage set. It comes in three sizes which all have sturdy exteriors and 1.5-inch expansions so you can pack more items.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

London Fog Newcastle 4-Piece Luggage Set

$306 $490
Enjoy a world-class experience with the London Fog Newcastle luggage set, equipped with 17-, 20-, 24-, and 28-inch bags with neatly divided spaces for efficient storing and amazing travel style.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

American Tourister Belle Voyage 28-In. Luggage

$80 $160
Travel in style with the 28-inch American Tourister Belle Voyage luggage bag. Its wheels are designed for seamless mobility, with several compartments for all your essentials.
Buy at Amazon
Amazon Exclusive
Expires soon

SwissGear 6283 Premium 3-piece Spinner Luggage Set

$295 $400
Be prepared for a weekend away or the long haul summer rental in Europe with this set from SwissGear. The soft-sided collection features plenty of room for expansion and other great travel features.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set

$114 $120
This 3 piece set features a boarding bag and two upright suitcases.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

eBags Fortis Pro 22 Inch USB Carry-On Spinner

$150 $250
This suitcase has a cord connection and dedicated battery pocket on the inside of the bag while the USB port is located on the outside of the bag, giving you access to your phone while charging.
Buy at eBags
Expires soon

Elite Luggage Fullerton Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

$30 $40
This great-looking hard-sided carry-on is great sturdy option for long trips and flights and will seamlessly slide down the airport.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

eBags Monument 3 Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

$192 $480
Three different sizes of bags for all of your travel needs, no matter the occasion.
Buy at eBags
Expires soon

Rockland Journey 4-Piece Luggage Set

$87 $102
The Rockland Journey 4-piece set is designed to last, with each bag being expandable for greater storage capacity. Be ready with every luggage size you would ever need already on-hand.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for $9 off
Expires soon

Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Luggage

$254 $370
Neither too big nor too small, the 25-inch Travelpro Platinum Elite luggage can expand to provide an additional two inches, with damage-resistant fabric, and an innovative storage system for clothing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port

$80 $145
The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner is a great bet for business travellers on the go. Apart from the bare essentials, its main compartment also has a provision for a laptop and other small items.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Bag

$110 $130
The Travelpro Maxlite 5 is a hybrid carry-on that can double as a luggage bag, designed to fit under your seat while storing all your valuables, including a laptop sleeve and toiletries organizer.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Winfield 28-Inch Luggage

$119 $230
Maximize your travels with the 28-inch Samsonite Winfield luggage, boasting a stylish chassis with four multidirectional wheels and a TSA-approved lock.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Travelpro Crew Versapack Tote Bag

$124 $164
The Travelpro Crew Versapack is the perfect travel companion, packed with an immense amount of space while also keeping all your belongings safe and organized.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Bric’s B|Y Ulisse 28-inch Expandable Spinner

$179 $358
You can get this great hard-sided expandable spinner by Bric's from Bloomingdale's. It's a great carry on at 18 inches by 28 inches, with room for expansion.
Buy at Bloomingdale's
Coupon for $5 off
Expires soon

Samsonite eTude 30-Inch Luggage

$185 $320
The 30-inch Samsonite eTude luggage boasts an industrial-strength exterior, with four multidirectional wheels, and a TSA-approved lock to ensure your belongings are always protected.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite S'Cure 30-Inch Luggage

$200 $270
With four wheels, an immense amount of space, and a TSA lock, the 30-inch Samsonite S'Cure can safely store a wardrobe's worth of clothes for those prolonged trips.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

London Fog Kensington II 4-Piece Luggage Set

$464 $580
Travel in pure style with the four-piece London Fog Kensington II spinner luggage set, with a luxurious and sizeable interior, as well as a durable exterior that gives you your money's worth.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Luggage Set

$140 $150
This two-piece set from Kenneth Cole includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch luggage, capable of expanding to provide more space with smooth multidirectional wheels for easy traveling.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Aspire Xlite Softside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set (20/25)

$168 $240
The Samsonite Aspire Xlite is ideal for those in need of a carry-on and checked luggage. It is lightweight with four multidirectional spinner wheels so there is no stress on your arms and shoulders.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Show Dual Compartment Flapover

$124 $230
Cut out from premium leather, this flapover from Kenneth Cole is not only tear-resistant but also designed to suit a business savvy look which makes it ideal for laptops and portfolios.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose Luggage During Black Friday

Just like bargain shopping any time, it’s best to start out with a list of what you really need, and then stay focused. Don’t get distracted by an amazing deal that leaves you with a suitcase that’s too big or too small for your needs, and ends up vacationing in your closet.

  1. How often do you travel? Frequent flyers need products that can stand up to a lot of abuse, so it may be worth paying a bit more. That’s not to say that you might not be able to get a great deal if you follow our guidance. If you only head out on the occasional vacation or to visit family, you can probably get away with something that’s more value-oriented.
  2. What do you really need? Do you tend to do lots of overnight business trips and the occasional long weekend in the country? A decent carry-on can probably get you through. Like cruises or car vacations (or you’re our favorite kind of guy, the consummate clothes horse)? Then trade up to a full-size suitcase that allows you to pack a fully-realized wardrobe.
  3. Have a brand in mind. Maybe you already have a few pieces and are looking to complement a particular style, or you know from some of your buddies that a particular piece serves them well. If you have a specific brand in mind you can check the brand’s own retail site or company store, but don’t forget to compare with Amazon and department stores.
  4. What color is your bargain? The Tumi carry-on we referenced above is a great example: the blue is marked down, but classic black or gray are not. If you’re not dead-set on having a classic black suitcase, watch for deals on discontinued colors or patterns. (Remember that a bright color or pattern might take a little more abuse over time, but will always be easier to identify on the carousel.)
  5. Search, then search again. Once you’ve settled on what you want and need, check various sites to see what may be available. Once you’ve found retail sites or stores that carry your brand, sign up for the mailing list if they offer free shipping or an additional discount (you can always opt out later), and if they aren’t offering Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, look for sale sections that may have discontinued items.

Where to Find the Best Luggage Sales 

This is definitely a mixed bag (pardon the expression). It’s probably even a good idea to check out your local luggage store, but it’s not likely that they’ll be able to beat the prices that the big stores can offer as a result of economies of scale.

  • Walmart: Watch Walmart for “Deals for Days,” already kicking off on Wednesday, November 11th.
  • Amazon:  We found the deals featured above at luggage brand sites as well as major retailers such as Amazon.
  • Macy’s: Department stores and luggage companies are having huge clearances so be sure to take advantage (and give them a helping hand!) by grabbing great luggage deals.

Be sure to check back to find deals on suitcases, carry-ons, messenger bags, and other travel bags in anticipation of open roads ahead. Bon voyage!

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2020: Shop sales now

best black friday cyber monday fashion deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals for 2020: Ninja and Instant Pot

Black Friday Kitchen Deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Backpack Deals for 2020: Sales to Shop Now

best black friday cyber monday backpack deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Tent Deals 2020: Coleman and Marmot

best black friday cyber monday tent deals 2020

Would You Take a 19-Mile-High Balloon Ride to the Edge of Space?

space perspective neptune balloon flight 3

Colorado’s A-Lodge Is a Unique, Choose Your Own Adventure Hotel

A-Lodge

The 6 Best Ski Backpacks for 2020

Sustainable Ways To Roadtrip This Summer

Going Deep: Explore the Most Amazing Caves in the U.S.

The List of Must-Have Gear, Gadgets, and Tools for Your Next Road Trip

Don’t Babymoon on a Beach, Take a 3,000-mile Western Road Trip Instead

babymoon road trip 9

The Isle of Rum Wants You to Move to Scotland’s Inner Hebrides

move isle of rum scotland

Explore More with the Hike, Wennebago’s Rugged, Go-Anywhere Travel Trailer

camp-trailer

The 10 Hottest Places on Earth (If You Want To Melt)

5 Perfect Wilderness Escapes for Social-Distance-Friendly Relaxation