The Best Black Friday Luggage 2020: Tumi and Samsonite

Last year AAA anticipated a record-breaking 115.6 million Americans hit the road for the holidays. This year, due to the pandemic, those numbers promise to be way down. Consequently, everybody from airlines to hotels to luggage manufacturers are scrambling a bit to make up losses in the bedraggled travel industry. Of course, their loss is your gain: Luggage is already being marked down in anticipation of upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We know that the pandemic has to end sometime, and when it does, we’ll all be ready to pack our bags and go on long-anticipated vacations. You’ll want to be prepared with a quality suitcase or heavy-duty carry-on luggage; so grab these luggage deals now, and be prepared to hit the road, air, or rails in style.

Best Black Friday Luggage Deals

How to Choose Luggage During Black Friday

Just like bargain shopping any time, it’s best to start out with a list of what you really need, and then stay focused. Don’t get distracted by an amazing deal that leaves you with a suitcase that’s too big or too small for your needs, and ends up vacationing in your closet.

How often do you travel? Frequent flyers need products that can stand up to a lot of abuse, so it may be worth paying a bit more. That’s not to say that you might not be able to get a great deal if you follow our guidance. If you only head out on the occasional vacation or to visit family, you can probably get away with something that’s more value-oriented. What do you really need? Do you tend to do lots of overnight business trips and the occasional long weekend in the country? A decent carry-on can probably get you through. Like cruises or car vacations (or you’re our favorite kind of guy, the consummate clothes horse)? Then trade up to a full-size suitcase that allows you to pack a fully-realized wardrobe. Have a brand in mind. Maybe you already have a few pieces and are looking to complement a particular style, or you know from some of your buddies that a particular piece serves them well. If you have a specific brand in mind you can check the brand’s own retail site or company store, but don’t forget to compare with Amazon and department stores. What color is your bargain? The Tumi carry-on we referenced above is a great example: the blue is marked down, but classic black or gray are not. If you’re not dead-set on having a classic black suitcase, watch for deals on discontinued colors or patterns. (Remember that a bright color or pattern might take a little more abuse over time, but will always be easier to identify on the carousel.) Search, then search again. Once you’ve settled on what you want and need, check various sites to see what may be available. Once you’ve found retail sites or stores that carry your brand, sign up for the mailing list if they offer free shipping or an additional discount (you can always opt out later), and if they aren’t offering Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, look for sale sections that may have discontinued items.

Where to Find the Best Luggage Sales

This is definitely a mixed bag (pardon the expression). It’s probably even a good idea to check out your local luggage store, but it’s not likely that they’ll be able to beat the prices that the big stores can offer as a result of economies of scale.

Walmart: Watch Walmart for “Deals for Days,” already kicking off on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amazon: We found the deals featured above at luggage brand sites as well as major retailers such as Amazon.

Macy's: Department stores and luggage companies are having huge clearances so be sure to take advantage (and give them a helping hand!) by grabbing great luggage deals.

Be sure to check back to find deals on suitcases, carry-ons, messenger bags, and other travel bags in anticipation of open roads ahead. Bon voyage!

