The safest Caribbean island for 2025 has just been revealed

Aruba tops the 2025 list

By
Aruba
naturfreund_pics / Pixabay

For travelers planning a Caribbean getaway in 2025, safety is often a top priority. Now, thanks to the newly released Caribbean Island Safety Index 2025 from Always All Inclusive, a team of Sandals Resorts experts, vacationers have a trusted guide to the region’s safest destinations. The index carefully analyzed factors such as U.S. travel advisories, local crime statistics, hurricane risk, and healthcare readiness to rank Caribbean islands based on traveler safety.

Topping the list is Aruba, earning the coveted No. 1 spot due to its near-perfect safety profile. The island has not experienced hurricanes in recent history, boasts an impressively low homicide rate of approximately 2 per 100,000 people, and offers a well-rounded healthcare system built to Dutch standards. 

The U.S. State Department currently rates Aruba at Level 1, “Exercise Normal Precautions.” This rating, combined with the island’s calm climate and reliable infrastructure, makes Aruba the perfect destination for worry-free travel. 

Close behind Aruba are Barbados and Grenada, ranked second and third respectively. Both islands benefit from stable governments, low crime rates, and minimal hurricane exposure. Barbados, in particular, shines for its healthcare access, featuring three doctors per 1,000 residents and world-class hospital care. 

Rounding out the top five are Curaçao and Antigua & Barbuda. Curaçao stands out for its modern medical centers and low disaster risk, while Antigua & Barbuda benefits from strong safety measures and low tourist-targeted crime. Both maintain Level 1 travel advisories, providing additional reassurance for visitors. 

The 10 safest Caribbean islands in 2025

Barbados
Barbados digitalskennedy / Pixabay
  1. Aruba
  2. Barbados
  3. Grenada
  4. Curaçao
  5. Antigua & Barbuda
  6. Puerto Rico
  7. Dominican Republic
  8. Saint Lucia
  9. The Bahamas
  10. Jamaica
