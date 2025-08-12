 Skip to main content
New running tour in Rome reimagines the Roman Holiday experience

Explore the streets of Rome while getting your workout in

ArcheoRunning
Nearly three-quarters of a century after Roman Holiday enchanted moviegoers, visitors to the Eternal City can now experience the classic film in a whole new way – on the run. 

ArcheoRunning, a local tour company known for combining history with movement, has launched the first wellness-focused cinematic tour inspired by the 1953 Oscar-winning classic. The “Roman Holiday” running tour leads participants on a 2-4 hour, 5-kilometer journey starting at the iconic Trevi Fountain, retracing the film’s romantic streets while making cultural stops along the way. 

This experience is available as both a running and a walking tour to accommodate all fitness levels.

Tour highlights

Trevi Fountain
jdegheest / Pixabay

Founded by Isabella Calidonna, a PhD in Art History, certified archaeologist, and licensed tour guide, ArcheoRunning has been showcasing Rome on foot since 2016. The Roman Holiday tour follows a carefully planned route that recreates the magic of the 1953 romantic comedy, guiding runners through the city’s most iconic film locations:

  • Via Margutta: Home to Joe Bradley’s charming apartment.
  • Spanish Steps and Trinità dei Monti: The unforgettable staircase where Princess Ann and Joe share their adventure.
  • Trevi Fountain: Rome’s most famous fountain and a star in countless films.
  • Pantheon: The ancient Roman temple and nearby Café Rocca, a key scene location.
  • Piazza Venezia: Where Princess Ann takes off on the famous Vespa ride.
  • Teatro di Marcello: The Roman theater featured in the scooter scenes.
  • Bocca della Verità: The legendary “Mouth of Truth” from the film’s most memorable moment.

The running tour costs €110 (about $127) for one person, with discounted rates for groups up to seven. Private experiences are available for individuals, couples, families, and groups of all ages. In summer, early morning departures at 6:00 or 6:30 a.m. help participants beat the heat. Full details and booking options can be found at www.archeorunning.com.

Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
