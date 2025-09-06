These are America’s most outdoorsy states, ranked by new study

Who loves the great outdoors the most? A new study from outdoor brand KÜHL just crunched the numbers, analyzing Google search data for 14 popular activities, from hiking and camping to surfing and skiing, across all 50 states. The results, adjusted per 100,000 residents, reveal which states are truly the most outdoorsy in America.

At the very top is Vermont, where about 1 in 12 residents are searching for outdoor activities. That’s 8,515 searches per 100,000 people, making it the nation’s most outdoorsy state. No surprise here: Vermonters have a long tradition of embracing the outdoors, from the country’s oldest long-distance hiking trail to some of the best ski slopes. Skiing, camping, and kayaking rank especially high with locals.

In second place is Hawaii, where 1 in 13 residents are searching for things like surfing, hiking, and water sports. Colorado isn’t far behind, with 1 in 14 residents looking up camping, skiing, and hiking. Both states are known for their incredible landscapes, so their high rankings make perfect sense.

At the other end of the spectrum, Pennsylvania and Mississippi scored the lowest, with far fewer residents showing interest in outdoor recreation.

The study also revealed the nation’s top outdoor activities overall. Camping is number one, with nearly 40,000 searches, followed closely by kayaking. Hiking comes in third, while fishing and skiing round out the top five.

And when it comes to state-specific standouts? Montana is best for camping, Hawaii for kayaking and hiking, Oregon for fishing, and Vermont for skiing.

America’s most outdoorsy states