 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Looking for the perfect camping trip? This stunning spot just ranked #1

Not sure where to camp this summer? Check out this stunning location

By
lost lake in Colorado
Nature undisturbed during a remote hiking to Lost Lake, Colorado. Clear, blue skies are prevalent with some snow atop the higher elevations. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Camping app The Dyrt is one of the best places to find great camping across the country, and today I’d like to highlight a very special campground. Situated in the heart of Gunnison National Forest, Lost Lake Campground in Colorado takes the number one spot on The Dyrt’s 2025 Top Places to Camp in America. This beautiful site is famous for its scenery and beauty, giving visitors the adventure of a lifetime through lush forests and clear lakes.

Lost Lake Campground grabbed the number one spot through millions of reviews from The Dyrt’s camping community. Reviewers praise the alpine wildflowers, lofty peaks, and sparkling waters of Lost Lake, perfect for anyone needing some well-earned R & R. The location is also convenient and accessible.

Recommended Videos

Out of the 10 locations on the list, Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt, realized that four out of ten campgrounds are free. “And at the other six, you can reserve spots at all of them for $35 or less,” he said. “That doesn’t factor into how we select the winners, but it perfectly illustrates that camping is for everyone, and great camping is about appreciating nature, getting outdoors and leaving these places as beautiful as they were when you first found them.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Other notable names on the list include Sandy Springs Campground in Ohio, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Campground in Minnesota, and the Alabama Hills Recreation Area in California.

For more details about Lost Lake and other top campgrounds, visit The Dyrt’s full list of the Best Places to Camp and consider using The Dyrt PRO for enhanced planning tools and reservation alerts.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The perfect New England hotel just reopened in Kennebunkport — here’s why you should go
The beautiful Breakwater Inn reopened on July 1
Breakwater Inn

If you’re craving a classic New England summer, Kennebunkport, Maine, is calling. This charming coastal town is famous for its laid-back beaches, busy harbor, affordable lobster rolls, and small-town charm that feels straight out of a postcard. Long known as a summer retreat for the Bush family, Kennebunkport offers coastal elegance and the quintessential New England experience.

And now, there’s an even better reason to visit. The beloved Breakwater Inn just reopened on July 1, 2025, after a full-scale renovation that breathes new life into this historic waterfront property. Perched where the Kennebunk River flows into the Atlantic Ocean, the inn has been thoughtfully refreshed while preserving its 1880s cottage charm.

Read more
This surprising state just ranked No. 1 for summer road trips
Minnesota offers road trippers endless adventures
Minneapolis

When it comes to epic summer road trips, most people think of California’s coastline or the wide-open highways of Texas. But the top spot for summer road trips this year? It’s Minnesota.

According to WalletHub’s latest ranking, Minnesota edged out all 50 states thanks to its winning combo of affordability, safety, and non-stop summer fun. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a dream for outdoor lovers, with some of the country’s highest spending on parks and recreation and the third-most fairs and festivals per capita. Translation: there’s always something cool happening.

Read more
This California city was just named the friendliest in the U.S.
San Diego came out on top
A scene from San Diego Pride 2016

If you’re looking for good vibes, helpful neighbors, and plenty of friendly smiles, you might want to book a trip to San Diego, California, as it’s just been crowned the friendliest city in the U.S.

The ranking comes from Match Group’s Yuzu app, which surveyed users across the country to find out where locals are the most welcoming. The app asked people to rate their own cities on things like how often locals smile, help strangers, and offer positive interactions. Users gave each city a friendliness score from 1 to 10, combining both quantifiable data and real-life experiences.

Read more