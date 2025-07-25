Looking for the perfect camping trip? This stunning spot just ranked #1

Camping app The Dyrt is one of the best places to find great camping across the country, and today I’d like to highlight a very special campground. Situated in the heart of Gunnison National Forest, Lost Lake Campground in Colorado takes the number one spot on The Dyrt’s 2025 Top Places to Camp in America. This beautiful site is famous for its scenery and beauty, giving visitors the adventure of a lifetime through lush forests and clear lakes.

Lost Lake Campground grabbed the number one spot through millions of reviews from The Dyrt’s camping community. Reviewers praise the alpine wildflowers, lofty peaks, and sparkling waters of Lost Lake, perfect for anyone needing some well-earned R & R. The location is also convenient and accessible.

Out of the 10 locations on the list, Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt, realized that four out of ten campgrounds are free. “And at the other six, you can reserve spots at all of them for $35 or less,” he said. “That doesn’t factor into how we select the winners, but it perfectly illustrates that camping is for everyone, and great camping is about appreciating nature, getting outdoors and leaving these places as beautiful as they were when you first found them.”

Other notable names on the list include Sandy Springs Campground in Ohio, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park Campground in Minnesota, and the Alabama Hills Recreation Area in California.

For more details about Lost Lake and other top campgrounds, visit The Dyrt’s full list of the Best Places to Camp and consider using The Dyrt PRO for enhanced planning tools and reservation alerts.