The REI Cyber Week Sale is now underway.
From November 28 to December 7, save up to 50% on all things fall and winter, including backpacks, camping gear, clothing, kayaks, and snowboards. So, what are the standouts? The must-haves? The unmissable offers? Read on for our top picks, or hit the button below to shop the entire sale over at REI. Just keep in mind that while the REI Cyber Week Sale will run through December 7, the best deals will sell out well before then. If you stumble upon something you like, best add it to your cart, or risk missing out on the deal of the season.
Best Cyber Week REI Sales
The top deals we’ve found from REI are the tech sales on smartwatches and action cameras. You can save up to 50% on select Garmin Watches, $50 off on GoPro Her 8, and $100 off on H8 Black Camera Bundle.
GoPro HERO9 Black Camera$400
Garmin Watches
Up to 28% Off
Suunto Watches
Up to 30% Off
JBL Audio Items
Up to 57% Off
Hydro Flask Products
25% Off
BioLite Sale
25% Off
The Best REI Clothing Sales Right Now
REI has a great selection of apparel from top brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, and Columbia, for men, women, and kids. If you’re planning any last-minute getaways this season and need to stock up on some new winter apparel, REI has some great clothing deals to shop this holiday season.
prAna Clothing
30% Off
The North Face Clothing for Women, Men & Kids
30% Off on Select Items
REI Outlet Sale
EXTRA 25% Off 1 Item. Use coupon code EXTRA25.
The Best REI Outdoor Sales
Whether you’re shopping for backpacking essentials for your next hike or you’re looking to invest in a new tent for your camping trip, REI has discounts on the best outdoor gear. There are so many things to pack when planning your next camping trip, so make sure you cross off everything in your backpacking checklist with REI’s outdoor sales. As the temperature drops, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re sleeping warm and comfortably at night with a new sleeping bag and sleeping pad.
NEMO Sleeping Bags, Pads, Tents and More
25% Off
Sleeping Bags and Pads Deals
Up to 25% off
Camp Electronics Deals
Up to 57% off
Camping and Hiking Gear Deals
Up to 30% off
Lib Tech T. Ripper C2 Snowboard - Men's$301
Kelty Sequoia Tent$245
When to Shop Black Friday REI Deals
We’ve selected the top picks from REI’s Cyber Week Sale and we’ll be updating throughout the week, but it’s best to shop sooner rather than later as we can expect items to run out of stock fast and shipping delays to stretch until the next year. If you’re shopping for a gift for the outdoorsman or adventurer in your life, be sure to shop now.
