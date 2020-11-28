The REI Cyber Week Sale is now underway.

From November 28 to December 7, save up to 50% on all things fall and winter, including backpacks, camping gear, clothing, kayaks, and snowboards. So, what are the standouts? The must-haves? The unmissable offers? Read on for our top picks, or hit the button below to shop the entire sale over at REI. Just keep in mind that while the REI Cyber Week Sale will run through December 7, the best deals will sell out well before then. If you stumble upon something you like, best add it to your cart, or risk missing out on the deal of the season.

Shop The Sale

Best Cyber Week REI Sales

The top deals we’ve found from REI are the tech sales on smartwatches and action cameras. You can save up to 50% on select Garmin Watches, $50 off on GoPro Her 8, and $100 off on H8 Black Camera Bundle.

The Best REI Clothing Sales Right Now

REI has a great selection of apparel from top brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, and Columbia, for men, women, and kids. If you’re planning any last-minute getaways this season and need to stock up on some new winter apparel, REI has some great clothing deals to shop this holiday season.

The Best REI Outdoor Sales

Whether you’re shopping for backpacking essentials for your next hike or you’re looking to invest in a new tent for your camping trip, REI has discounts on the best outdoor gear. There are so many things to pack when planning your next camping trip, so make sure you cross off everything in your backpacking checklist with REI’s outdoor sales. As the temperature drops, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re sleeping warm and comfortably at night with a new sleeping bag and sleeping pad.

When to Shop Black Friday REI Deals

We’ve selected the top picks from REI’s Cyber Week Sale and we’ll be updating throughout the week, but it’s best to shop sooner rather than later as we can expect items to run out of stock fast and shipping delays to stretch until the next year. If you’re shopping for a gift for the outdoorsman or adventurer in your life, be sure to shop now.

