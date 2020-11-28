  1. Outdoors

The REI Cyber Week Sale is now underway.

From November 28 to December 7, save up to 50% on all things fall and winter, including backpacks, camping gear, clothing, kayaks, and snowboards. So, what are the standouts? The must-haves? The unmissable offers? Read on for our top picks, or hit the button below to shop the entire sale over at REI. Just keep in mind that while the REI Cyber Week Sale will run through December 7, the best deals will sell out well before then. If you stumble upon something you like, best add it to your cart, or risk missing out on the deal of the season.

Shop The Sale

Best Cyber Week REI Sales

The top deals we’ve found from REI are the tech sales on smartwatches and action cameras. You can save up to 50% on select Garmin Watches, $50 off on GoPro Her 8, and $100 off on H8 Black Camera Bundle.
Expires soon

GoPro HERO9 Black Camera

$400 $450
Capture your adventures with the HERO9 Black. This tiny camera can record videos with up to 5K resolution and take pro-quality images. Its stabilization is ultra smooth thanks to HyperSmooth 3.0.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Garmin Watches

Up to 28% Off
Looking to stay connected on the go or want to keep track of your active lifestyle and outdoor adventures? Go and check out REI's sale on Garmin watches.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Suunto Watches

Up to 30% Off
In the market for a fashionable timepiece or a smartwatch for on-the-go connectivity? Take a peek at REI's ongoing sale on Suunto watches.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

JBL Audio Items

Up to 57% Off
Bring the party wherever you are with a JBL portable speaker. REI is offering some units on sale, reaching up to 57% in discount.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Hydro Flask Products

25% Off
REI is currently holding a sale on Hydro Flask products. Aside from reusable water bottles, also discounted are coffee mugs, tumblers, totes, bottle brushes, and food containers.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

BioLite Sale

25% Off
BioLite is a trusted brand when it comes to making outdoor and camping life convenient - from energy sources and lighting to gear kits and cooking equipment. Take advantage of REI's 25% discount.
Buy at REI

The Best REI Clothing Sales Right Now

REI has a great selection of apparel from top brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, and Columbia, for men, women, and kids. If you’re planning any last-minute getaways this season and need to stock up on some new winter apparel, REI has some great clothing deals to shop this holiday season.
Expires soon

prAna Clothing

30% Off
Meet your style and fitness clothing needs without breaking the bank through REI's Cyber Week Sale on prAna. Enjoy 30% off.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

The North Face Clothing for Women, Men & Kids

30% Off on Select Items
Don't miss out on REI's ongoing sale on The North Face clothing items. Select options for kids, men, and women are up for grabs for 30% off.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

REI Outlet Sale

EXTRA 25% Off 1 Item. Use coupon code EXTRA25.
Save big on various outdoor gear, accessories, and essentials through REI's Outlet Sale. Discounted items include camping and cycling tools and equipment, clothing, and footwear.
Buy at REI

The Best REI Outdoor Sales

Whether you’re shopping for backpacking essentials for your next hike or you’re looking to invest in a new tent for your camping trip, REI has discounts on the best outdoor gear. There are so many things to pack when planning your next camping trip, so make sure you cross off everything in your backpacking checklist with REI’s outdoor sales. As the temperature drops, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re sleeping warm and comfortably at night with a new sleeping bag and sleeping pad.
Expires soon

NEMO Sleeping Bags, Pads, Tents and More

25% Off
Make sleeping under the stars comfortable with a NEMO sleeping bag, sleeping pad, or tent. Check out REI's ongoing sale on different models.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Sleeping Bags and Pads Deals

Up to 25% off
Quality sleeping pads and bags are key to a comfortable and restful camping experience. Shop now and score savings on Sierra Designs, Therm-a-Rest, Big Agnes, Klymit, and more.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Camp Electronics Deals

Up to 57% off
Make your camping trip fun, smart and convenient with the right electronics, including satellite communicators, GPS watches, speakers, cameras, power banks, and headphones.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Camping and Hiking Gear Deals

Up to 30% off
Make sure you're fully geared for your next camping trip. Head over to Rei's sale and score savings on tents, sleeping pads, storage, bottles, backpacks, lighting, and more.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Lib Tech T. Ripper C2 Snowboard - Men's

$301 $430
Gain effortless control on those tumultuous mountain slopes through Lib Tech's snowboard and its True twin C2 base contour.
Buy at REI
4-Person
Expires soon

Kelty Sequoia Tent

$245 $330
You won't bee bumping your head on this tent. It's tall enough to stand and stretch and camp cots can fit inside the tent.
Buy at REI

When to Shop Black Friday REI Deals

We’ve selected the top picks from REI’s Cyber Week Sale and we’ll be updating throughout the week, but it’s best to shop sooner rather than later as we can expect items to run out of stock fast and shipping delays to stretch until the next year. If you’re shopping for a gift for the outdoorsman or adventurer in your life, be sure to shop now.

