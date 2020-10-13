Looking to take on a new trail this fall? Don’t leave without a trusty water filter. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is the perfect companion for hikers and campers alike and is currently retailing at only $10 this Prime Day. Never worry about carrying bulky purifiers ever again, this light-weight, portable straw water filter has you covered. Grab this deal now before stocks run out!

The LifeStraw Water Filter can filter out up to 99.9% of all bacteria, making the muddiest of rivers a safe place to grab drinking water from. It works just like a straw, so dunk it in a body of water and drink straight from your water filter. You can easily filter out up to 1,000 gallons of water with this purifier which means your LifeStraw filter will last you for more than a few long-haul camping trips. It also weighs only about two ounces and comes in a sealed bag making your new personal filter both portable and safe from any pesky bugs you might encounter in the wilderness.

If you need additional motivation to buy this product, you’ll be happy to know that with every purchase of a LifeStraw Filter, a child in need gets a full year of safe drinking water. Talk about making a difference! Don’t let the low price fool you: LifeStraw uses a microfiltration membrane that traps the bacteria on one side so all you get is clean, safe, and EPA filter standard approved drinking water. There’s also no expiration date on this product, so feel free to use it on as many hiking trips as you want. You can also add it to your emergency disaster kit — its small, compact size make it a great addition to any survival kit.

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is portable, can turn up to 1,000 gallons of unhygienic water into safe, drinking water, and has no expiry date. With all these features, this personal water filter is a steal at its low price of $10 — usually priced at $20. Ditch your heavy purifiers now and buy this compact, easy-to-use water filter instead. Don’t wait too long, this Prime Day deal ends in two days.

