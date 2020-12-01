Last-Minute Deal: This Great Mountain Bike is $190 Off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is in high gear and while a lot of great deals have come and gone over the weekend, many remain. Among them are standout deals on bikes, like this men’s Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike by GT, available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Originally priced at $670, this Cyber Monday bike deal is currently going for $480 through tonight. Presently, several frame sizes remain, along with various color options and drivetrain choices. It’s a Dick’s exclusive and the perfect bike to introduce you to the joys of backcountry riding. With forgiving front suspension and a sturdy frame, this bike welcomes the rockiest of trails and gnarliest gravel roads.

Granted, there are better, more advanced bikes on the market. But for an entry-level model that punches above its weight and sets you up with all the components you need to truly enjoy off-road riding, it’s a fantastic buy. The GT boasts excellent braking power for stop-on-a-dime responsiveness. The design is comfortable with well-positioned handlebars and the aluminum frame is both lightweight and durable. In short, the bike is versatile and cut out for just about any terrain.

The eight-speed bike will not let you down, whether you’re powering up a hillside or bombing across the valley floor. It’s engineered to eat up the many bumps that come along the unbeaten path, especially thanks to its 27.5-inch wheel setup and SR Suntour XCT DS fork. While a lot of mountain bikes are too bulky for the road, this one refined enough to be at home on the pavement, when you need a little break from the forest floor, cobble, or undeveloped roads.

A gateway bike of sorts, the GT Aggressor will spark an addiction to mountain biking. Soon, you’ll be adding complementary gear and packing these two wheels along anytime you head out for a hike or weekend camping trip. You’ll get a great workout, breathe in lots of fresh air, and see the world from a sturdy saddle. Best, you won’t have to worry about the bike not being able to handle the switchbacks or fallen log ahead.

If you’ve been contemplating trail rides for a while now, this is the bike to get things rolling with. Even if you ultimately move on to a carbon fiber frame and full suspension way down the road, you’ll always look back fondly on the GT bike that sparked the new favorite hobby. The Cyber Monday deal at Dick’s not only includes a friendly price, but store pickup or delivery options, in-store assemble, and rewards points as part of the purchase. You’ll be pedaling with joyous abandon through the muck and the mire in no time.

It may be the 11th hour when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out. There are still incredible sales to enjoy, especially for the outdoors enthusiasts, whether you’re looking for gear, snowboards, or more. As you shop around for the best deal on a well-rounded mountain bike, keep this option at the top of your list.

