The Goplus Folding Treadmill Is the Best Treadmill to Buy on Cyber Monday

Here’s the scoop: The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill is perhaps the perfect treadmill for home gyms in compact spaces, and it’s now available for an ideal discount on Cyber Monday. Made to meet the demands of multi-sport modes, it’s a do-it-all treadmill here in time for winter training sessions. For the running enthusiasts among us, yourself included, there’s no time like the present to get a Cyber Monday deal on one of the best treadmills, especially a compact folding treadmill. While it typically retails for $529, this treadmill is on sale for $400, which means nearly 25% off the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill at Amazon today.

Finding an affordable treadmill can be tricky if you don’t know where to look, so the current 25% discount through Amazon helpfully knocks it below $400 (some treadmill options can go for above a grand if you’re feeling splurge-worthy). This Goplus treadmill normally retails for more than $500, and when it comes to shopping on Cyber Monday, every penny counts. Splurge-worthy simply isn’t the name of the game on Cyber Monday: Affordability is, and that’s why one of the best treadmills is a crucial pick-up today.

The foldable handrails make it easy for both walking and jogging at different speeds. The fact that the rest of the machine also folds up nicely is ideal for saving space and the hassle of moving around a home gym, office, or bedroom worry-free. The hits keep coming with the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, though.

Bluetooth capability gives you the option to sync up your phone and your favorite tunes to power your indoor training session, then adjust on the fly with the included remote control. The steel frame pairs up functionally with a  shock reduction system to reduce sound, and the same can be said for the quiet motor system.

And of course, when it’s all said and done, this treadmill folds up and stores in just a few easy steps, all the better to give you back much-needed space after putting in the miles during a hard training session. With the winter months approaching, finding one of the best treadmills (and at a discount no less) should certainly be top of mind these days.

If that sounds like the sort of treadmill you can use in your life, you can also search for other Cyber Monday treadmill deals to get the best bang for your buck, including an affordable folding treadmill that knocks a few bucks off the purchase price of the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. Perhaps you’re still interested in splurging on a treadmill, and you can also find treadmills with app connectivity through sites like Amazon, too.

At the end of the day, you can’t top the affordability, functionality, and quality of the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, particularly when you consider the multi-sport modes, the ease of storage and the highly agreeable price. In the mood to compare and contrast? Check out some more deals on the best treadmills below.

More Cyber Monday Treadmill Deals

Looking for more Treadmill Deals? We have you covered with some can’t-miss doorbusters so you can upgrade your home gym. For more great at-home gym sales, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday roundups on dumbbells, exercise bikes, and pull-up bars.
JUMPER Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$342 $900
With a 14.9 x 41.3-inch running belt, you have a lot of room to run on this treadmill. It also has a multi-functional LCD screen to track your progress as you work out.
Buy at Walmart
Superfit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

$374 $560
This Superfit treadmill has 2 sport modes so you can use it for running and as an under-the-desk walking treadmill. It's made with a non-slip running belt for extra safety.
Buy at Walmart
Ancheer Electric Folding Treadmill with Bluetooth Wi-Fi

$660 $2,000
Made with a delicate motor, this Ancheer treadmill operates with low noise and consumes less power. It runs with the G-Fit App so you can keep track of your progress.
Buy at Walmart
Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill

$630 $800
Get your daily cardio in with this Goplus treadmill, which has adjustments for speed and inclination to suit your workout needs.
Buy at Walmart
Merax Easy Assembly Folding Treadmill

$290 $400
This Merax treadmill won't take up much space in your home, but it's also a fast and powerful machine that allows you to run 1 to 12 km/h.
Buy at Amazon
Gymax 2.25HP Electric Folding Fitness Treadmill

$560 $1,000
You need this treadmill in your home gym. Why? With its powerful 2.25HP motor, you do a your workout with much variety as you can adjust the speed.
Buy at Walmart
Dynamax RunningPad Running/Walking Treadmill

$680
Save time assembling your treadmill with this Dynamax model. You just need to unfold and plug it in, then start doing your cardio.
Buy at Amazon
Save 20% with CODE: BFCM20
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$550 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
Buy at Fitnation
7.8 AT TREADMILL

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Buy at Horizon Fitness

