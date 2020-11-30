Here’s the scoop: The Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill is perhaps the perfect treadmill for home gyms in compact spaces, and it’s now available for an ideal discount on Cyber Monday. Made to meet the demands of multi-sport modes, it’s a do-it-all treadmill here in time for winter training sessions. For the running enthusiasts among us, yourself included, there’s no time like the present to get a Cyber Monday deal on one of the best treadmills, especially a compact folding treadmill. While it typically retails for $529, this treadmill is on sale for $400, which means nearly 25% off the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill at Amazon today.

Finding an affordable treadmill can be tricky if you don’t know where to look, so the current 25% discount through Amazon helpfully knocks it below $400 (some treadmill options can go for above a grand if you’re feeling splurge-worthy). This Goplus treadmill normally retails for more than $500, and when it comes to shopping on Cyber Monday, every penny counts. Splurge-worthy simply isn’t the name of the game on Cyber Monday: Affordability is, and that’s why one of the best treadmills is a crucial pick-up today.

The foldable handrails make it easy for both walking and jogging at different speeds. The fact that the rest of the machine also folds up nicely is ideal for saving space and the hassle of moving around a home gym, office, or bedroom worry-free. The hits keep coming with the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, though.

Bluetooth capability gives you the option to sync up your phone and your favorite tunes to power your indoor training session, then adjust on the fly with the included remote control. The steel frame pairs up functionally with a shock reduction system to reduce sound, and the same can be said for the quiet motor system.

And of course, when it’s all said and done, this treadmill folds up and stores in just a few easy steps, all the better to give you back much-needed space after putting in the miles during a hard training session. With the winter months approaching, finding one of the best treadmills (and at a discount no less) should certainly be top of mind these days.

If that sounds like the sort of treadmill you can use in your life, you can also search for other Cyber Monday treadmill deals to get the best bang for your buck, including an affordable folding treadmill that knocks a few bucks off the purchase price of the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill. Perhaps you’re still interested in splurging on a treadmill, and you can also find treadmills with app connectivity through sites like Amazon, too.

At the end of the day, you can’t top the affordability, functionality, and quality of the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, particularly when you consider the multi-sport modes, the ease of storage and the highly agreeable price. In the mood to compare and contrast? Check out some more deals on the best treadmills below.

