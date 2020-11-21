  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Pull-Up Bars Deals

By

The year 2020 has taken a toll on a lot of things but fitness doesn’t have to be one of them. Like mixing cocktails or shopping for meat, staying in shape is very much something you can do from home. And one of the best ways to do so is by way of a trusty set of pull-up bars from some of the best fitness deals, acquired during the many discounts at play during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Related Guides

Let’s get a couple of things straight. First, pull-up bars are way more dynamic than you think, not just the stereotypical stuff of military machoism. The exercise itself has been around for so long because it’s wildly effective—an outstanding toner of the arms, core, and back, and more. Secondly, your gym might be closed anyway. Not a problem, as you can engineer a great setup at home built around a proper set of bars. The relatively simple devise will inspire a family of exercises that yield wellness and build physical strength.

As you’re perusing the web for tremendous Black Friday deals on everything from camping gear to kitchen gadgets, consider your physical well-being too. Creature comforts are great, but so too is a trim and energized physique. So we’ve curated this list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pull-up bars deals for you, useful to the entire workout spectrum, from casual exercisers to hardcore fitness fanatics.

Best Black Friday Pull Up Bars Deals
Expires soon

SIEBIRD Pull Up Bar

$37 $67
Since this pull-up bar has no screws, you can easily transfer it from one doorway to another. The sturdy locking mechanism is guaranteed to keep you safe even as you do intense strength training.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

SPRI Pull Up Bar

$17 $20
Access twelve different grip positions with this premium pull-up bar. It can support a weight capacity of around 300 pounds which makes it perfect for intense pull-ups, chin-ups, and more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Armpow Pull up Bars

$40 $50
Give your workout routine more edge with this pull-up bar that has two extra middle grips for a variety of options. The foam grip also provides gives you a wider grip range for added convenience.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar

$46 $70
This pull-up bar is a great addition to your home gym setup. With its safe and secure construction, you can be assured that you can do your pull-ups and chin-ups as long and as many times as you want.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Komsurf Pull up Bar for Doorway

$32 $50
Get in shape as soon as you put up this quick to install pull-up bar on your doorway. The heavy-duty steel construction makes it safe and durable to use no matter how intense your workout gets.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Stamina x Boulder Fit Doorway Trainer

$55 $200
Build your upper body muscles with this multi-grip pull-up bar by Stamina. Its sturdy steel construction and simple assembly make it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to workout daily.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HAKENO Pull Up Bar

$40 $79
Whether you want to bring your workout routine at home or the office, this push-up bar is for you. This easy to assemble bar is perfect for a variety of exercises to improve your upper body strength.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

REDLIRO Pull Up Door Bar

$73 $79
Bring your professional workout routine in the comfort of your own home with this easy-to-install pull-up bar. This pull-up bar is perfect for pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and dips, among many others.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

RIFFUE Chin up Bars

$28 $30
This pull-up bar is both portable and affordable which makes it the perfect equipment to install in any doorway at home. It is also ideal for upper body and core workouts with its stable construction.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Uflyy Pull Up Bar

$45 $50
You can adjust the mounting of this pull-up bar to your liking easily since it doesn't require any screws to install. The adjustable bar length makes it suitable for home, garage, or office use.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

MUSCOACH Pull Up Bar

$25 $70
Stay in shape with this pull-up bar that's perfect for doing fitness at home. The adjustable frame makes it easy to set up and it also has long comfortable, non-slip hand-grips to lessen hand fatigue.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

KMM Pull Up Bar

$46 $60
This pull-up bar has no screws for a faster and easier time installing it on your doorway. Instead, it has two anti-skid devices on both sides. It is also fully adjustable and can fit most doorways.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

FEIERDUN Doorway Pull Up and Chin Up Bar

$50 $80
Exercise your back and biceps effectively with this pull-up bar. This pull-up bar has a high weight capacity of 440 pounds and has an advanced and durable structure.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose Pull-Up Bars During Black Friday

It’s just a bar jammed between a doorway, right? In essence, but there are various styles of pull-up bars that cater to certain workout routines and muscle areas. For basic pull-ups and chin-ups, most standard single bars will do. What you’ll want to consider is how often you’ll use the bar and the intensity of your workout. If you’re planning on extensive use, you may want something padded and comfortable. If you’re planning on several high-movement exercises, you’ll want a durable setup that can support a fair amount of weight.

For more involved routines that might involve leg lifts (work those abs) and straight bar dips (work those triceps), you’ll need a more elaborate contraption with multiple holds. Installation is another key issue as not all doorways are the same. Check to see how secure your spot is and whether it can handle screws. Which begs another question: Will you want the bars set up permanently or would you prefer they be mobile? Your answer will guide you wither to a hardware-driven setup or something without screws and more creative locking mechanisms. Generally, there are four options—doorway, wall, tower, or portable.

Where to Find the Best Pull-Bars Sales

In addition to one-stop hangars like Amazon, there are a few other retailers and companies offering attractive specials on pull-up bars for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: For variety and serious deals, Dick’s is an ideal option.

Rogue Fitness: Rogue has its owl line of pull-bars of varying shapes and styles.

Target: Perhaps unsurprisingly, Target’s got you covered in the pull-up bars department and will surely cut some prices for the upcoming e-commerce holidays.

Big 5 Sporting Goods: The team at Big 5 is gearing up for big sales on its goods, including a few worthwhile pull-up bars.

Walmart: The big box shop touts a wide array of pull-up bars from leading brands including intricate tower structures.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals

The Best Black Friday Dumbbell Deals for 2020: Shop Sales Now

Best Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals on Dumbbells

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals for 2020: Ninja and Instant Pot

Black Friday Kitchen Deals 2020

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales for Men in 2020

best black friday cyber monday fashion deals 2020

13 Best Stephen King Books to Read in 2020

best stephen king books ranked book signing getty images

The 12 Best Boxing Matches of All Time

Roberto Duran II Sugar Ray Leonard 1980

5 Best Bruce Lee Movies, Ranked

The 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

The Best Products for a Comfortable and Productive Work-From-Home Space

The 12 Best Movies of the 2000s

The Best Couples Halloween Costumes in 2020

couples costumes ideas better half

The 10 Best Albums for Halloween, Ranked

halloween music

10 Classic Horror Movies You Need to Know

the shining

The 9 Best Sean Connery Movies, Ranked

Why Today is The Best Time to Buy a New Mattress