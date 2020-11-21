The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The year 2020 has taken a toll on a lot of things but fitness doesn’t have to be one of them. Like mixing cocktails or shopping for meat, staying in shape is very much something you can do from home. And one of the best ways to do so is by way of a trusty set of pull-up bars from some of the best fitness deals, acquired during the many discounts at play during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Let’s get a couple of things straight. First, pull-up bars are way more dynamic than you think, not just the stereotypical stuff of military machoism. The exercise itself has been around for so long because it’s wildly effective—an outstanding toner of the arms, core, and back, and more. Secondly, your gym might be closed anyway. Not a problem, as you can engineer a great setup at home built around a proper set of bars. The relatively simple devise will inspire a family of exercises that yield wellness and build physical strength.

As you’re perusing the web for tremendous Black Friday deals on everything from camping gear to kitchen gadgets, consider your physical well-being too. Creature comforts are great, but so too is a trim and energized physique. So we’ve curated this list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday pull-up bars deals for you, useful to the entire workout spectrum, from casual exercisers to hardcore fitness fanatics.

Best Black Friday Pull Up Bars Deals

How to Choose Pull-Up Bars During Black Friday

It’s just a bar jammed between a doorway, right? In essence, but there are various styles of pull-up bars that cater to certain workout routines and muscle areas. For basic pull-ups and chin-ups, most standard single bars will do. What you’ll want to consider is how often you’ll use the bar and the intensity of your workout. If you’re planning on extensive use, you may want something padded and comfortable. If you’re planning on several high-movement exercises, you’ll want a durable setup that can support a fair amount of weight.

For more involved routines that might involve leg lifts (work those abs) and straight bar dips (work those triceps), you’ll need a more elaborate contraption with multiple holds. Installation is another key issue as not all doorways are the same. Check to see how secure your spot is and whether it can handle screws. Which begs another question: Will you want the bars set up permanently or would you prefer they be mobile? Your answer will guide you wither to a hardware-driven setup or something without screws and more creative locking mechanisms. Generally, there are four options—doorway, wall, tower, or portable.

Where to Find the Best Pull-Bars Sales

In addition to one-stop hangars like Amazon, there are a few other retailers and companies offering attractive specials on pull-up bars for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: For variety and serious deals, Dick’s is an ideal option.

Rogue Fitness: Rogue has its owl line of pull-bars of varying shapes and styles.

Target: Perhaps unsurprisingly, Target’s got you covered in the pull-up bars department and will surely cut some prices for the upcoming e-commerce holidays.

Big 5 Sporting Goods: The team at Big 5 is gearing up for big sales on its goods, including a few worthwhile pull-up bars.

Walmart: The big box shop touts a wide array of pull-up bars from leading brands including intricate tower structures.

